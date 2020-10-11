Prawn Sauce Recipe

Prawn Dipping Sauces | Photo – RecipeTin Eats
This prawn sauce is packed with veggies. This delicious side dish is ready in a couple of minutes once the chopping is out of the way. This can be served with any preference of your choice. Prawns can be the ideal food option for weight loss too.
Ingredients
- Prawns
- Vegetable Oil
- Small Onions chopped
- 1 Green bell pepper, chopped
- Carrot, chopped
- 1 tbsp Ginger
- 1tsp Garlic
- Shrimp seasoning
- 2 tbsp Paprika
- Blended (Tomatoes, Scotch bonnet)
- Salt
Prawn sauce | Photo – GoodtoKnow
Method
To clean prawns, start by rinsing them in cold water. Next, hold the body of the prawn with one hand and cut off the head using your other hand. Then, pull off the tail, peel away the outer shell, and pull off the legs from the underside of the shell.
- Heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Add peeled prawns, garlic, ginger, shrimp seasoning and salt cook until pink and transfer into a bowl and set aside
- In the same pan heat oil and add chopped onions, green bell pepper and carrot fry for about 2 mins then add blended pepper, paprika seasoning and salt to taste, fry for another minute
- Once your sauce is done cooking, transfer your fried prawn into the sauce and mix together
- Serve with your preference.
