Pregnant Princess Eugenie shows off her blossoming baby bump in Mayfair

Pregnant Princess Eugenie showed off her blossoming baby bump while out and about in London‘s Mayfair yesterday.

The mother-to-be, 30, announced she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in ‘early 2021’ last month. A statement from Buckingham Palace said her grandmother the Queen was ‘delighted’.

She was spotted strolling through the streets of the capital on Wednesday donning a chic loose floral frock cinched in with a belt above her waist which accentuated her blooming bump.

Eugenie complimented the blue shades of her dress with a long teal cardigan to keep out the autumn chill, and completed her stylish look with knee-high velvet heeled boots.

The princess was also plugged into her phone, possibly listening to music as she battled with the breezy conditions.

Having scooped her auburn hair into a casual updo, Eugenie also wore a printed face mask to protect herself against Covid-19, being more cautious than government guidelines require.

The outing appeared to be for work rather than pleasure, with the princess clasping a laptop under her arm as well as her chic handbag.

Earlier this week Eugenie made her first public appearance since announcing she is expecting, joining brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and a female friend for lunch at upmarket Italian restaurant Harry’s Bar in Mayfair.

The princess was radiant in a pleated black dress with a belt tied under the bust.

The trio were seen leaving the restaurant before strolling past designer stores on nearby streets. Edoardo, who married Princess Beatrice in July, has been friends with the York family for years and enjoys a close relationship with his new sister-in-law.

Eugenie appeared in good spirits as she left Harry’s Bar behind Edoard, who stayed close to his sister-in-law.

Wrapping up against the cold, the princess added a forest green coat by Maje which she wore unfastened over her dress.

She accessorised with black leather boots, tights and a black leather bucket bag that she wore slung over one shoulder.

Pitter patter of tiny feet! Eugenie, 30, shared the news on Instagram last month with a sweet photo of baby slippers and the caption: ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021’

Eugenie and Jack announced their pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post that came minutes after an official statement released by Buckingham Palace.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Eugenie wrote: ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….,’ alongside photos of baby slippers and her and Jack smiling.

Sarah Ferguson shared her own excitement in a separate Instagram post, writing: ‘I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.’

The baby will be the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s ninth great-grandchild.

A spokesman for the duchess told the Mail that while she was clearly overjoyed at Eugenie’s news, she also wanted to stress that she and Andrew very much saw Beatrice’s stepson, Wolfie, as a grandchild too.

‘Wolfie is already a very much-loved member of their family and the duchess is very keen to stress that she sees Wolfie as their grandchild too,’ they said. The three-year-old is Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son by a previous relationship.

Eugenie and Jack’s child will be 11th in the order of succession, which means the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward will slip down a place into 12th place.