Pregnant Texas woman dies along with unborn baby after her ‘child was cut from her womb’

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:58 EDT, 12 October 2020 | Updated: 02:47 EDT, 12 October 2020

A heavily pregnant woman was killed along with her unborn baby in Texas after the child was cut out of her womb by woman she had believed was her friend, police said.

Reagan Hancock, 22, who was seven and a half months pregnant, died from her injuries on Friday after she was attacked at her home in New Boston, Bowie County.

Her unborn baby also died shortly after being taken from its mother’s womb.

A female suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested in Oklahoma after she crossed the state border following the attack. She was reportedly a friend of the victim.

Reagan Hancock, 22, died on Friday after her unborn baby was forcibly cut out from her womb. She is pictured right with her young daughter and husband

The woman has been reportedly charged with kidnapping and murdering an unborn child, KLTV reported.

She had allegedly taken the fetus to a hospital in Idabel, where the baby later died, according to the news station.

Friends and family identified Hancock as the victim in social media posts and revealed she had been friends with her attacker.

A PayPal fund that was set up for the married mother-of-one in the wake of her gruesome death states Hancock ‘and her unborn baby were selfishly killed by someone Reagan considered a friend.’

The post revealed the young mom had been expecting a second child with her husband Homer, whom she married in 2019 and with whom she shared a three-year-old daughter.

The young mom had been expecting a second child with her husband Homer, whom she married in 2019 and shared a three-year-old daughter

Hancock was attacked at her home in New Boston, Texas (pictured) .A female suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested in Oklahoma after she crossed the state border following the attack

Social media posts show Hancock was expecting another little girl, who she planned to name Braxlynn Sage, on November 10.

In a heartbreaking post shared on Saturday, Hancock’s mother revealed she was the one who discovered her daughter’s body in her home.

‘I am begging for prayers without ceasing for our family. Our beautiful daughter Reagan Hancock and her precious unborn baby girl Braxlynn were murdered yesterday by Satan in the flesh,’ the mom wrote.

‘I found her and Marcus and Chris were on scene right after me. Our family, friends, & community are rocked to the core! Our Reagan was one of the most precious people you would ever meet.’

Police said the Texas Rangers are now investigating incident.