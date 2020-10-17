Presidency appeal Dauda’s reinstatement by Industrial Court

The Presidency yesterday said its lawyers have appealed the reinstatement of former Acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria. Dauda was dismissed on March 6, 2018, over corruption allegations.

The former NIA boss had dragged the Federal Government to court to demand his reinstatement, a prayer granted by the National Industrial Court last Thursday, with N1 million compensation against the defendant.

But a Presidency official, yesterday, said “government’s lawyers have filed a notice of appeal and stay of execution of the judgment, adding that “the issue surrounding this case is a national security matter and will not be taken lightly.”

In an originating summons filed through his counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) and marked NICN/ABJ/136/2018, Dauda had asked the court to determine whether the procedure adopted by the defendants in the case leading to his purported dismissal was in compliance with Article 8(1) and (2) of the National Securities Agency Act (CAPS 278) 1986. He also asked the court to determine whether the purported letter dismissing him issued on March 6, 2018, was not unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

The former acting NIA boss equally asked the court to reinstate him as director and order for the payment of his salaries and other entitlements from the date of his unlawful dismissal to the date of his reinstatement.

Delivering judgment, Justice Olufunke Anuwe granted all the reliefs sought by the claimant. The judge declared Duada’s dismissal illegal, null and void, and ordered for his immediate reinstatement. The judge also ordered for the full payment of his salaries and entitlements from the date of his dismissal to his date of reinstatement.

Justice Olufunke, however, averred that the claimant did not challenge his dismissal as the acting DG of NIA but only asked for his reinstatement.