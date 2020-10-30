presidency:-greed-propelled-looting

Our Reporter

SPECIAL Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has said the looting of warehouses and shops by hoodlums was not necessarily caused by poverty but greed.

Adesina, who spoke on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, insisted that the looting spree, which occurred for days after the #EndSARS protests, was propelled by greed and criminality.

The presidential spokesman said he disagreed with the idea that the pandemonium that accompanied the #EndSARS protests was a true reflection of the people’s hunger and anger.

“I wouldn’t agree completely with that because criminality is criminality. Would you justify armed robbery because the man was poor?

“Just as you can’t justify armed robbery because a man was poor and then he took a gun to rob another person; you can’t also justify the lootings that are going on. It is pure criminality.

“It is not everybody engaged in that looting that is hungry. That is the truth. It is pure greed and criminality,” Adesina said.