President Buhari cautions against unguarded utterances

• Charges Cadets To Imbibe Spirit Of Bravery, Professionalism



President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, cautioned Nigerians against making unguarded utterances capable of jeopardising the nation’s unity.

He said despite “our obvious differences, we must strive to ensure that our actions, and utterances are aimed towards strengthening our democratic framework. We must subsume our personal and sectional interests to the overall national aspirations of unity, economic prosperity and good governance.”

The President, who was in Kaduna for the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) Combined Passing Out Parade for 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army), reassured Nigerians of his commitment to fight against armed banditry, insurgency and other forms of criminality across the nation.

He commended the Armed Forces for their resilience, steadfastness, professionalism and bravery in tackling the menace of terrorism, insurgency and armed banditry in the Northeast and Northwest.

He maintained that all accomplishments in national security were made possible by untiring efforts of military and other security agencies.

He tasked the graduating cadets to contribute their quota to the defense of the country.

According the President, “The Nigerian Defense Academy has since its establishment in 1964 continued to train young Nigerians for the Armed Forces to discharge their role of protecting the territorial sovereignty of the nation….

“As a retired General, I can say with all sense of responsibility that, I am encouraged by the excellent work invested in the training of these officer cadets for service to this great nation and humanity in general.

“I commend the Commandant, officers, men and academic staff of the Nigerian Defense Academy.

“With the quality of training you have received, I am convinced that you will discharge your duties professionally and responsibly. I can say without ambiguity that the future holds promise for our national defense and security.

“The loyalty and patriotism displayed by our service personnel must be sustained and strengthened. To my other compatriots, I want to use this forum to appeal to our sense of patriotism.

“We remain committed to ending the security challenges bedeviling the country. I am confident that the training received by the passing out cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenges in their line of duty.

“The broad contexts to which these prospective officers will be deployed is complex, fluid and dynamic. Thus, you will have to keep pace with these ever changing challenges.

“Gentlemen Officer Cadets, a successful completion of a rigorous and demanding task of this nature undoubtedly infuses you with a sense of self-esteem, efficacy and accomplishment.

“Furthermore, it lifts your spirit and leaves you with conviction that with commitment and dedication you would successfully accomplish future tasks that will come your way as officers of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Let me now remind the passing out cadets of the need to be committed to the nation by taking your rightful place among your peers in the Armed Forces of our country. “