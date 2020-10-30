president-buhari-welcomes-international-partnership-to-spur-development

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his administration’s commitment to work with an international think-tank group and investment promoter, Horasis Global Visions Community, to find solutions to challenges facing the country.

Buhari disclosed this at a virtual meeting with members of the group led by its founder and chairman, Dr Frank-Jürgen Richter, cross-sectional representatives of State Governors and corporate organizations in Nigeria.

According to him, I am excited about the work that Horasis has been engaged in since it was founded in 2005.

”As a platform for frank discussions and generation of multidisciplinary ideas for the resolution of multi-faceted challenges facing mankind, the work of governments and corporate organisations are expected to be impacted more positively,” he said.

The president also accepted the request of the global think tank to create its African hub in Nigeria.

He commended their vision for an expanded manufacturing through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to make the country a major beneficiary of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (ACTFA) coming into effect next year.

”It is my hope that many corporate organizations in Nigeria will be drawn into the mainstream discussion around several challenges facing Nigeria and indeed the rest of Africa,” he said.

Buhari expressed the commitment of the government of Nigeria to the proposed annual Africa Summits of the organization, with Nigeria hosting, in the strong belief that Nigeria would fully benefit from the meetings.

The Chairman of the group, Frank-Jürgen Richter, commended Nigeria’s economic growth in the last few years and gave strong assurances that the Africa Summits with Nigeria as the hub would bring the benefits of increased FDI.

Other speakers at the meeting, included the Chairman of the Horasis Visions Community in Nigeria and a former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Shamsudeen Usman and the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti.

They expressed excitement about the good prospects of increased manufacturing through FDI to give a competitive advantage to Nigeria in view of the ACFTA.

