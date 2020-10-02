President Trump, Melania, Test Positive For COVID-19. Will November 3 Elections Still Hold?

President Donald Trump of the United States and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump made the announcement on his verified Twitter handle, adding that they will get through it together.

The President wrote: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together.”

In a memo issued to reporters around 1 a.m. ET, Trump’s physician, Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley, said he received confirmation of the positive tests on Thursday evening.

Conley said;

“The president and first lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. “Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

After announcing the President’s diagnosis, the White House issued a new schedule to reflect several cancelled events, including a fundraiser in Washington and a campaign rally in Florida.

This development comes at a time when campaigns and fundraising activities are ongoing ahead of the November 3 presidential elections.

There are now fears if the election will hold, given Trump’s current state of health.

As of October 1, more than 7 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S. There have been more than 205,000 deaths.

