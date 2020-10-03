President’s supporters pack streets outside Walter Reed Medical Center

Supporters of President Trump gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Center to wish him a fast recovery after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, as dozens joined for a boat rally in Florida to support him in New York City.

The last several days have proved unpredictable for the Trump administration as they battled both illness and dwindling poll numbers just one month before the contentious November election.

It was confirmed early Friday morning that Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive following his disastrous debate with Joe Biden on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nearly a dozen people who worked at the first presidential debate tested positive after Chris Wallace, moderator and Fox News anchor, claimed that the Trump family did not undergo prior testing and refused to wear masks.

At least seven of Trump’s inner circle, including Kellyanne Conway, revealed they were infected after attending Amy Coney Barret’s ‘superspreader’ Supreme Court Justice nomination in the Rose Garden last week.

A small handful of President Trump supporters gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to show support for him and send him well-wishes

Scores of boats took to the waters of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they held a ‘Make American Boats Great Again’ parade in the president’s honor

In New York City, people gathered near a Regal Cinema in Staten Island to pray for President Trump after his COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday

A small crowd began to grow on Friday evening after President Trump confirmed he had COVID-19 and was later transported from the White House to Walter Reed Medical Center

Those who showed up to Walter Reed Medical Center brought Trump 2020 flags, ‘Make America Great Again’ paraphernalia and other campaign items

People hold a pro-Trump rally on October 3, 2020 in the borough of Staten Island in New York City that was organized by the Staten Island Republican Party (pictured)

But on Saturday, a small crowd Trump’s fervent supporters joined together outside the Bethesda, Maryland, medical center on Saturday just before 9am.

People wore ‘Make America Great Again’ paraphernalia, waved campaign signs and hoisted Americans flags.

One man brought a handmade ‘get well’ sign decorated a small photo of Trump, two stuffed animals and a campaign ball cap.

Although a few attendees wore face coverings, including one man who had a gas mask, not everyone seated outside the medical center did so – underscoring the president’s laissez faire approach to pandemic-era CDC guidelines that have seeped into his base.

One man who arrived outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland donned a Make America Great Again ball cap and a gas mask (pictured)

Pictured: Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump show their support by waving to passing vehicles and holding signs wishing him well outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Eleni Dorian: ‘It’s always beautiful to see the president, it’s always beautiful, even with this type of circumstance’

‘It’s always beautiful to see the president, it’s always beautiful, even with this type of circumstance,’ Eleni Dorian, who drove from Washington D.C., told NBC Washington.

‘He’s going to be ok because God’s in control. I’m sending prayers his way.’

The night before, Trump attempted to connect with the growing number of supporters meeting outside of Walter Reed Medical Center with chocolates.

According to Fox News Anchor Laura Ingraham, Trump had learned of his dedicated supporters while inside his medical room and sent out Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to hand out the candy.

Footage taken by Twitter user @DPotcner showed Meadows carrying a chocolate-filled bag as he approached the cheering crowd.

When asked, Meadows told the small crowd that Trump was ‘doing well,’ ‘in good spirits’ and ‘loves America.’

Additionally, alt-right conservative Jack Posobiec said someone from California had Domino’s pizza delivered to the crowd.

After his diagnosis, Trump boarded onto Marine One on Friday night and was transported from the White House to the medical center some 30 minutes away.

Throughout Friday, reports on Trump’s diagnosis ranged from ‘mild’ to ‘moderate,’ and his supporters sighed an air of relief when physician Sean Conley offered a positive update.

‘This morning, the president is doing very well. The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. He’s been fever free for 24 hours and we are cautiously optimistic,’ Conley said at a press briefing.

Medical staff said Trump is in high spirits on Saturday, but a White House source said that the next 24 hours could be critical in terms of his health

But just minutes later, a White House source familiar with the situation revealed to a Bloomberg Business reporter on background that Conley’s update was optimistic.

‘The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,’ the source said.

Since, questions were raised as Conley refused to say what Trump’s temperature was when he had a fever, whether he was on oxygen and when he last tested negative for coronavirus.

Questions about Trump’s illness timeline also emerged after Conley said he was 72 hours into his diagnosis. If true, that would mean Trump was diagnosed on Wednesday morning – before he attneded the presidential debate that evening and held a fundraised with 100 people at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

But questions weren’t a deterrent to Trump’s supporters who simply wished their candidate a smooth, healthy recovery.

‘He’s our president, he’s our boss, we are coming here to support him,’ one supporter told NBC Washington.

And Kiran Banwait, who brought her curious seventh grader to the small rally, added that seeing Trump wear a face mask before he boarded Marine One pointed to a new level of awareness.

‘It just shows that he cares. Now, he’s more aware, he needs to be more aware and he needs to wear a mask.’

Pictured: a handmade get well sign created by a Trump supporter who arrived outside of Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday

Further south, supporters of President Trump held another ‘Make American Boat Parade’ event in Florida on Saturday.

A video shared to Twitter by a member of Trump’s campaign ‘War Room’ shoved droves of boats – both big and small – wading through the waters of Fort Lauderdale.

Photos taken from the shoreline showed boats outfitted with a swath of ‘Make America Great Again’, American and the Thin Blue Line flags clinched atop.

One boat with at least four supporters on it donned a large sculpture of Trump’s head that was mounted on top.

A group that participated in the President Trump boat rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, placed a large sculpture of his head atop their boat (pictured)

Two women wearing American flag-themed bathing suits wave to a group across the waters during a President Trump boat rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This boat rally followed a series of similar events held in last month across the country as a wave of Trump support took over Labor Day Weekend

Some banners read ‘Trump 2020: No More Bull****’ and Confederate flags held the phrase ‘Come and take it.’

A super supporter wore a blonde wig resembling Trump’s and waved around a small American flag.

Despite the area receiving a downpour of rain Saturday evening, boats were still spotted out on the waters into the afternoon

This boat rally followed a series of similar events held in last month across the country as a wave of Trump support took over Labor Day Weekend.

At least nine cities across the country, from California to Georgia and back again, hosted Great American Boat Parade events to herald the current Commander-in-Chief for a second term.

At one held at Lake Travis, Texas, officials said that five boats sank and a flurry of distress calls were made to 911.

Pictured: One man who attended President Trump boat rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, dressed up as the Commander-in-Chief and waved a small American flag

Pictured: A man hoists four ‘Trump 2020: No More Bull****’ flags on his boat while attending a Make American Boats Great Again rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Supporters of US President Donald Trump participate in a boat rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday to show support for the president ahead of the election

Lake Travis, a reservoir on the Colorado River, is known for its hazardous sailing conditions at times and has been the site of dozens of boating accidents over the years. No injuries or deaths were reported.

In New York, residents who attended the New York Triumph Rally bowed their heads and clasped their hands in prayer for the president.

Spectrum News 1 reports that the event focused on small businesses, supporting law enforcement and Trump.

Pictured: Daniela Taomorina of Staten Island participates in a prayer with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease

This man who attended that President Trump rally organized by the Staten Island Republican Party held a sign that read, ‘Pray with me for our president’ (pictured)

The revelation that Trump has coronavirus was not a deterrent for the event organizers.

‘I’m not particularly concerned about us doing peaceful protest of folks here in Staten Island when we saw thousands upon thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters in Prospect Park, Brendan Lantry, the head of the Staten Island GOP, told the publication.

‘This event is going to be on a much, much smaller scale than a lot of those riots and protests, and so we’re going to do our best to ensure that people are safe.’

The event was held near a Regal Cinemas in the neighborhood of Charleston.

People who attended that Trump rally, organized by the Staten Island Republican Party, wore t-shirts supporting him and Mike Pence for an additional four terms in office

Pictured: a woman at a President Trump rally in Staten Island wore a face mask that had the phrase, ‘This mask is as useless our governor’

A woman appeared to be overcome with emotions while attending the New York Triumph Rally in Staten Island, New York, on Saturday

Pictured: Police fist bump with a trump supporter during a pro-Trump rally on October 3, 2020 in the borough of Staten Island in New York City

Back in Washington, officials are dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus and the ‘superspreader’ nomination event for Amy Coney Barret.

Donald Trump, his wife Melania, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, three senators – Mike Lee from Utah, Thom Tillis from North Carolina and Ron Johnson from Wisconsin – plus the president of Notre Dame university, John Jenkins, have now all tested positive for COVID-19.

Many of the other high-profile figures who attended have not yet been given the all-clear.

Among them are Bill Barr, the attorney general; Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey; and Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host.

Christie and Bill Stepiens, Trump’s campaign manager, have also tested positive for the virus.