Priest drowns in Bayelsa flood

A Catholic priest in Bayelsa State, Nigeria’s South-South, has drowned in a flood, the church has confirmed.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Kaiama community, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area.

The late priest has been identified as Francis Ighorurhie.

“On a very sad note, Fr Francis Ighorurhie, MSP working at St Joseph Catholic Church, Kaiama Bayelsa State, Catholic Diocese of Bomadi passed on last night. He drowned after falling off the wooden bridge leading to his house due to the flood,” Catholic Faith Tv posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

A report by the Nation newspaper said the late priest was 38 years old.

The paper quoted an unnamed priest in Bayelsa who said the wooden bridge which the late Mr Ighorurhie slipped off was submerged in the flood water.

“It was as he was walking on the wooden bridge part that had been submerged that he slipped and got drowned. Those staying at his residence had to raise the alarm when they saw his car by the roadside and he was nowhere to be found.

“They however became suspicious when they saw a bag containing some provision floating on the water not far from the bridge. Divers were contracted and his remains were recovered,” the priest said.

Two school pupils also drowned in a flood while on their way back from school, the paper reported.

The Bayelsa government said it sympathised with victims of floods in the state.

“Quite a number of our communities are now underwater,” the state deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said during a recent state executive council meeting.

“The government is quite aware of the pains you are passing through and so we must all be our brothers’ keepers by walking through this trying times together so that at the end of the day, we will do the best we can to assuage the pains our brothers and sisters are facing now,” the deputy governor said.

