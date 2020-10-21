prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-are-warned-a-black-bear-is-prowling-near-their-california-mansion

By Jack Wright For Mailonline

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned a wild bear is prowling near their £11million California mansion.

Officials say the black bear has a den on Ranchos San Carlos near the Sussexes’ home, which was disturbed when it was recently sold.

The animal is believed to have been attracted to the area by Harry and Meghan’s wealthy neighbours’ chicken coops in Montecito, with security cameras having filmed the bear attacking the birds and raiding rubbish bins.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the bear is looking for food and poses a significant risk to life.

The Duke and Duchess bought the sprawling nine-bedroom and 16-bathroom mansion in upscale Santa Barbara for £11million on June 18, making them neighbours with celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Soon after moving into the California home in early July, the large black bear was reported yards from Oprah’s estate.

The animal, which can weigh up to 39st, now appears to be back, with California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Tim Daly suggesting the bear is being attracted by the chicken coops.

‘It’s not like they can’t afford fresh eggs but for some reason the folks there think they need a chicken coop,’ he told The Sun.

‘We started getting a cluster of calls about a bear in Montecito in July and we’ve had some further calls about it this week. We’re hoping it will make its own way out of the area.

‘Bears are attracted to strong odours so we’re advising residents to seal their trash and clean their barbecues.

‘Bears shouldn’t be confronted and they want to see an escape route, too. Don’t make eye contact with them and don’t run.’

The Montecito Association, a local authority, wrote to residents including Ellen DeGeneres explaining that ‘new activity’ on Ranchos San Carlos could be ‘disturbing the bear and setting it off into the community’.

It added: ‘This could be a bad outcome for that bear, unfortunately, and is dangerous for neighbours.’