prince-harry-and-prince-william-have-‘five-months-to-heal-rift’,-royal-expert-robert-lacey-claims

Prince Harry and Prince William have ‘five months to heal their rift’ or their relationship may never recover, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey, said the rift between the Duke of Cambridge, 38, and Duke of Sussex, 36, must be resolved by the end of a 12-month review of Harry and Meghan Markle‘s, 39, new working relationship, due in March, but added he ‘no longer rates highly the chances of reconciliation.’

Speaking to Newsweek, he said that the relationship would become irreparable if Prince William takes on Prince Harry’s former military title as Captain General of Royal Marines.

Robert, who is the author of Battle of Brothers, a new book that examines the rift between the two Dukes, explained: ‘There have been stories that it’s going to be assigned to William. Were that to be the case, that would be the end of it.’

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently midway through a 12-month probation period, at the end of which the Queen, 94, Prince Charles, 71, and Prince William will come together to review their relationship with the monarchy.

And Robert predicted that the relationship between the brothers would be set in stone by the review, which will take place in March 2021.

He said: ‘Either it goes in the direction of some sort of compromise or reconciliation or there has to be some break.’

Meanwhile the royal expert also called on Prince William to make a statement about his relationship with Prince Harry as the Duke of Sussex did last autumn in South Africa.

The biographer, who recently released a book detailing the feud between the brothers, said he ‘no longer rates highly the chances of reconciliation’

In October, Prince Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby the brothers were on ‘different paths’ but that he ‘still loved his brother dearly.’

Robert said there has been ‘no statement from William addressing what’s happened’ and added: ‘I think he should address it publicly.’

Robert’s comments come amid news Prince William is to take on the Prince Harry’s role Captain General of Royal Marines after the Duke of Sussex was stripped of military appointments after stepping back from royal duty.

Prince Harry entered into negotiations with the royal family after announcing his withdrawal as a senior royal in January, and was said to be ‘devastated’ by the agreement to give up his military honours, including the role of Captain General of Royal Marines.

Earlier this month, sources claimed the Duke of Cambridge has been ‘approached’ with the view of taking on the role, and is ‘keen’ to take up the appointment.

Meanwhile Robert also predicted the relationship could become irreparable if Prince William takes on Prince Harry’s former military title as Captain General of Royal Marines (pictured, the Duke of Sussex attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in March)

Insiders told the Express: ‘The decision has been made to invite Prince William to take over this important duty, largely on the basis that the Duke of Sussex has given no reason to believe that he will alter current arrangements. Quite the opposite, in fact.’

The source revealed: ‘The Corps is, in effect, without a Captain General and we really must get on and fill this role.’

Prince Harry was handed the role by the Queen in December 2017, succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh, after a long military career.

The position was Prince Harry’s highest profile military title before he stepped back from official military appointments in March.

The duke ‘regretted’ having to stand down from his role in the military, and felt ‘forced into it’ after stepping down from royal duties, a source told The Sun at the time.

Robert’s latest comments about the brothers come as he gave an interview in which he said Prince Harry and Meghan were ‘edged out’ of the royal family because their ‘rock star’ status threatened to ‘overshadow’ the Queen, William, and Kate

During his speech at the festival, Harry said: ‘I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down.

‘I feel I’m letting people down, but I had no choice.’

Robert’s latest comments about the brothers come as he gave an interview in which he said Prince Harry and Meghan were ‘edged out’ of the royal family because their ‘rock star’ status threatened to ‘overshadow’ the Queen, William, and Kate Middleton, 38.

According to Robert, the younger sibling was the victim of a certain ‘cruelty’ from the royal family as a result of his role as the ‘spare’ heir.

In an interview with GMA, the royal expert claimed that this left the Duke of Sussex with a long-harbored resentment towards the Firm.

It was then made all the more severe when Prince Harry and Meghan began to be ‘edged out’ by aides who felt that they were taking too much attention away from the more senior members of the family.