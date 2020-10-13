Prince Harry should get rid of his ‘impulsive’ attitude, royal commentator claims

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Prince Harry should get rid of his ‘impulsive’ attitude and take inspiration from Prince William‘s ability to take ‘measured’ decisions, a royal author has claimed.

It comes after a Republican lawmaker has demanded the British government ask the Queen to strip the Duke of Sussex, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, of their royal titles for ‘interfering’ in the upcoming American election, claiming they are using them to influence voters.

‘Harry has always been impulsive and instinctive,’ said Penny Junor, speaking to Sky News about the topic. ‘And he’s just done things without really thinking them through.’

She continued: ‘William has always been incredibly measured, incredibly self-contained.

Prince Harry should drop his ‘impulsive’ attitude and look at his brother William’s ability to take ‘measured’ decisions as a key virtue for a member of the Royal Family,’ royal author Penny Junor has claimed. Pictured, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Time 100 special

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during an audience with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his wife, Olena at Buckingham Palace, London on October 7, 2020

‘He thinks everything through, possibly overthinks things.

‘But the result is he’s much more cautious and that is really what is needed at the moment as a member of the Royal Family.

Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri will send a letter making the request to British Ambassador to the United States Karen Pierce on Friday afternoon, DailyMail.com previously revealed.

In remarks made on the election at the end of September, as some states had begun their early voting, Prince Harry urged people to ‘reject hate speech’ while Meghan Markle called November 3 the ‘most important election of our lifetime.’

Their words made waves on both sides of the Atlantic and were seen as anti-Donald Trump, including by the president himself.

‘I’m not a fan of hers,’ Trump said to a question posed by DailyMail.com. ‘I would say this – and she has probably heard that – I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London

Harry and Meghan made their comments in a Time 100 video to go with the publication of this year’s list of the most influential people, which does not include the royal couple.

‘As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,’ said Harry – in a line some observers in Britain and the U.S. immediately took to be a plug for Biden and a slap at President Trump.

Markle commented: ‘We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day.

‘Every four years, we’re told the same thing, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.’

Smith points out that the British Royal family has a long tradition of staying politically neutral and notes the United States has expressed concern about foreign interference in its elections.

‘As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neutrality in regard to political matters.

‘I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess’s recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Election, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in our elections and the Duke’s status as a guest of the United States,’ he writes in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by DailyMail.com.