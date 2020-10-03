Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte ask Sir David Attenborough questions about nature

Prince Louis can be heard speaking for the first time as he joins Prince George and Princess Charlotte to quiz Sir David Attenborough about the natural world.

In an adorable video shared by Kensington Palace, which was filmed by their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William in the garden at Kensington Palace last month, the three children can each be heard asking the idol a question.

But it’s Prince Louis, aged two-and-a-half-years-old, who really steals the limelight as he sweetly asks: ‘What animal do you like?’

Sir David replies: ‘I think I like monkeys best because they’re such fun! They can jump all over the place and they don’t bite. Some do but if you’re careful they don’t. They’re so funny and I like them a lot. Mind you, you can’t have monkeys sitting around the home because that’s not where they live. They live out in the forest.

‘So what can you have at home that you like? What would you choose – a puppy or kitten? It’s a very difficult question…I think I’d go for a puppy.’

Prince Louis (pictured), aged two-and-a-half-years-old, can be heard speaking for the first time as he asks Sir David Attenborough: ‘What animal do you like?’ in an adorable video shared by Kensington Palace

In response to Prince Louis’ adorable question, Sir David replies: ‘I think I like monkeys best because they’re such fun! They can jump all over the place and they don’t bite’

Princess Charlotte, who can be seen with her hair scraped back in a ponytail and donning her school uniform, says: ‘Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders, do you like spiders too?

At the beginning of the clip, a grown up Prince George says: ‘Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?’

Sir David replies: ‘Let’s hope there won’t be any. There are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction. We can protect them.

‘About 40 years ago I was with some mountain gorillas in the centre of Africa. Mountain gorillas were then very, very rare – only two hundred and fifty of them left.

‘We showed pictures of them on television around the world and people thought how terrible it would be if these became extinct.’

‘So they subscribed lots of money and lots of people came to help and now, there are over a thousand of them. So you can save an animal if you want to and put your mind to it. People round the world are doing that because animals are so precious. Let’s hope there won’t be any more that’ll go extinct.’

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, who can be seen with her hair scraped back in a ponytail and donning her school uniform, asks: ‘Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders, do you like spiders too?

Prince George says: ‘Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?’ to which Sir David replies: ‘Let’s hope there won’t be any’

Sir David responds: ‘I love spiders, I’m so glad you like them! I think they’re wonderful things. Why is it that people are so frightened of them?

‘I think it’s because they’ve actually got eight legs, which are much more than us. If you’ve got eight legs you can move in any direction so you can never be sure which way that spider’s going to go. So people don’t like them and they don’t like those hairy legs either.’

‘But spiders are so clever. Have you ever tried to watch one build its web? That is extraordinary. How does it make this circular web like that attached to trees on either side or bits of vegetation. How do they do it? Try and watch and see how they do it. It’s marvellous!’

The young royals join a series of celebrities – including David Beckham, Billie Eilish and Dame Judi Dench – who also quiz Sir David to coincide with the launch of his film in cinemas David Attenborough: A Life on This Planet and, from Sunday 4 October, on Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children recorded their questions for Sir David before they had the opportunity to meet him in person on September 24.

Sir David joined Prince William to watch the film in the garden at Kensington Palace – and the naturalist received a reception worthy of the hottest Tinseltown star from three eager young fans, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, five.

He presented George, seven, with a tooth from an extinct giant shark, which lived 23 million years ago, which he had found on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.

The three children are all interested in dinosaurs and were fascinated by the megalodon fossil and excitedly asked Sir David a number of questions.

A Palace aide said: ‘The children are massive fans of Sir David and this was the first time they had met him, although they have always wanted to. So they were absolutely delighted, and you can see from Charlotte’s reaction in the picture how excited she was.

‘They were fascinated by the shark tooth and Sir David explained how he had found it, how old it was and how it had been preserved in Malta’s soft yellow limestone.’