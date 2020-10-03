Prince Shoremekun celebrates birthday in Ooni’s palace

Olushola Victor

UNLIKE his wife, Princess Adesola Ogunwusi, Prince Ayoola Shoremekun’s name may not ring a bell due to his unassuming demeanor. But people who know him say he is a man of style.

When everyone thought the Olojo Festival was over, another party began at the palace’s poolside to celebrate Shoremekun who took Adesola as his beloved wife this year, precisely on March 8.

Although the Ooni couldn’t honour their wedding ceremony, it was a different case during his birthday celebration. After the Oba left the colourful dinner held for the grand finale of Olojo Festival, he made his way to the poolside to celebrate Shoremekun.

He spent about 30 minutes, enjoyed some fun time with the celebrant and his wife before leaving.