Priority Banking: Seamless high quality everyday banking

CONVENIENT BANKING SOLUTIONS DELIVERED DIGITALLY



You live a busy life. So you need convenient everyday banking that works for you. We offer a suite of convenient, easy and fully digital banking services, so that you continue to focus on your life, family, career and financial aspirations.

EASY SIGN-UP



We’ll sign you up fast so you can take immediate advantage of:



Online and mobile banking services



Move funds between your accounts



Transfer funds between accounts locally and internationally

PRIORITY BANKING VISA INFINITE DEBIT



Relish the freedom to go places knowing that you will receive the priority service you deserve anywhere.



Your Priority Visa Infinite Card opens the door to a wide range of convenient services.



Make purchases at all VISA enabled merchants at point of sale or online



Free access to Standard Chartered ATM networks



Emergency cash services if you lose your card or wallet overseas



Exclusive travel and medical insurance cover



Unlimited complimentary airport lounge access in over 800 locations across the globe with the LoungeKey programme

CONVENIENT LOCAL AND FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS



At Priority Banking, your money is never idle with our local and foreign currency savings accounts, Fixed Deposit account.

CONVENIENT DIGITALLY ENABLED BANKING AND PAYMENT SERVICES



Manage your money anywhere, anytime with our award-winning online and mobile banking services.



Check balances and statements, pay bills or move funds between accounts instantly on your mobile phone, tablet or laptop



Link-up, view balances and transfer funds between your Standard Chartered accounts across multiple markets with our Global Link service

EXCLUSIVE GLOBALLY RECOGNISED CREDIT CARD



Your internationally mobile lifestyle, be it work, business or leisure, means that you can be in Nigeria one day, Dubai the next and London a day later.



As a Priority Banking client, you can take advantage of the top of the line Visa Platinum Credit Card, which complements your global lifestyle and recognises your success.

PREFERENTIAL EVERYDAY FINANCING



As a Priority Banking client, you’ll enjoy preferential terms and lower fees whether you need access to both immediate financing solutions or for long-term investments. With a range of personal financing solutions, you can always count on us for personal loans and secured overdrafts for your child’s education, purchasing a car or even to meet unexpected cash needs.

For more information, please visit – https://www.sc.com/ng/banking/sc-mobile/