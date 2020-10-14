Pro-SARS thugs attack #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

Peaceful #EndSARs protesters in Abuja were attacked by a mob of pro-SARS thugs on Wednesday morning, multiple eyewitnesses said.

The thugs were seen with sticks, cutlasses, and daggers attacking the peaceful protesters and destroying their cars.

“Someone had this(dagger) on his right hand with a cutlass, we had to run after him to remove the cutlass from his hand he almost struck one of our guys with this (dagger),” an eyewitness said on Tuesday.

“This is an exhibit, I am going hand it over to the security.”

Protests began last week in different parts of Nigeria over continued harassment of young people by the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad – SARS. The protestors are demanding the disbandment of the unit.

Members of the squad have been accused of crimes such as extrajudicial killings, kidnapping, extortion and intimidation.

The Nigerian Government had promised on multiple occasions to reform SARS and make the squad more accountable.

But the promises have been nothing but empty chatters.

