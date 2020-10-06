Prosecutors probe Osimhen’s Napoli over COVID-19

The FIGC Federal Prosecutor is reportedly investigating Napoli’s application of the anti-COVID protocol after the first two cases of coronavirus emerged last week.

According to several reports in Italy, Napoli may have not followed the FIGC protocol approved by the Technical-scientific committee after that the first two cases of coronavirus emerged last week.

Piotr Zielinski and a member of the staff tested positive for COVID on October 2. Eljif Elmas also tested positive the following day.

Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè has reportedly requested the copies of emails between the local health authority (ASL), Regione Campania and the club.

Napoli did not show up for yesterday’s away clash to Juventus after ASL prevented them from living for Turin.

A verdict on a possible 3-0 defeat by default has been postponed, as sports judge Gerardo Mastrandera will reportedly take his time to analyse the Juventus-Napoli case in Serie A.