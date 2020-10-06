Protecting aircraft cabin against COVID-19

Global aviation is ramping up efforts to ensure cleaner aircraft cabins through disinfection and decontamination of seats in airplanes, tray tables, armrests, overhead cabins , lavatories and crew stations. KELVIN OSA-OKUNBOR writes that airlines, airport authorities and others are embracing the use of residual microbial shields for a safer travel environment.

The drive to achieve improved safety in the air travel environment is gaining global traction as airlines, ground handling firms, air navigation services providers and others are leaving nothing to chance in embracing health driven technology and products that will mitigate fears of COVID-19 infection.

As part of the global containment measures, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and other regulators have prescribed the use of sanitisers for fumigation and decontamination of airports. The strategy of using residual microbial shields in dealing with the strain of the virus, investigations have shown has led to the endorsement of some agents for the cleaning of aircraft cabins, airport departure and arrival halls, check-in counters, boarding gates and other platforms for air travel.

Towards this end, Nigerian carriers and other airlines worldwide are embracing a residual microbial shield, which has validity for 28 days in disinfecting and decontaminating air travel equipment, including aircraft cabin, departure halls, screening and check-in counters to achieve a safer travel environment.

The residential microbial shield investigations by The Nation reveal is an exceptional first generation sanitiser that stands out with lasting effect wherever being applied.

The sanitizer, which gained traction due to ongoing global pandemic , investigations reveal has been proven to survive on surfaces for up to nine days.

Investigations have shown that during aircraft cleaning, the residual microbial shield known as Zoonocide Z71 is applied as a super fine mist to aircraft using electrostatic sprayers to refresh and fortify the protective layer to disinfect the aircraft cabin.

Global aviation regulators described Zoonocide Z71 as a tested formula against a variety of pathogens for up to 28 days on surfaces and 24 hours on hands as sanitisers.

The regulators said while traditional antimicrobials only work while they are wet, Zoonocide Z71 offers a continuous germ-killing barrier that protects surfaces and keeps germs from colonising many times longer than typical sanitiser protocols and hygiene regimens.

To confirm its effectiveness, United States’Airline added Zoonocide Z71 microbial Shield, an EPA-registered antimicrobial coating that forms a long- lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes to the airline’s already rigorous safety and cleaning procedures.

United Airlines is applying the coating weekly on more than 30 aircraft seats, tray tables, armrests, overhead bins, lavatories and crew stations and expects to add this latest measure to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has endorsed the Zoonocide Z71 microbial shield for use in terminals managed by it.

Besides United Airlines and FAAN, other players in the sector have commenced calibration of their equipment using ZOONO antimicrobial hand, surface and cabin shield to cleaning and disinfecting measures.

Managing Director, Pesticorp Associates Limited Mr Kunle Williams said the technology is gaining acceptance in the aviation and allied sector.

He said the residual microbial shield remains a key solution to any threat of virus and virus-related challenges in the travel and allied sector.

Williams, also the National President of the Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN) said: “Zoono has provided an answer to frustration of repeating disinfection procedures.”

Also, United Airlines Customer Officer, Toby Enqvist described the residual microbial shield as a long lasting sanitiser that will provide a high proficient level of protection for aircraft as well as protect airline employees and passengers.

Enqvist said : “As part of our layered approach to safety, antimicrobials are an effective compliment to our hospital-grade High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air filtration system, mandatory mask policy for customers and daily electrostatic spraying. We have overhauled our policies and procedures and continue to implement new, innovative solutions that deliver safe onboard experience.

“United Airlines in the US is applying the Zoonocide Z71 Microbe Shieldat Chicago O’ Hare International Airport and expects to expand it to its six hubs and 200 airports where United Airlines aircraft remain overnight in the coming months, including each of United’s seven hubs as well as Boston, Cleveland and Las Vegas.”

Williams said: “We advise that more Nigerian airlines and airports begin to take advantage of this formula by utilising the most advanced application of antimicrobial protection to their aircraft.

“Zoonocide Z71 Microbe Shield will deliver an exceptional and effective layer of microbial protection for passengers and airline crew to make the environment inside the aircraft more safe and clean.”