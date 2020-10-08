Protecting Nigeria’s territorial waters

Despite that the Gulf of Guinea has been identified as global piracy hotbed, PRECIOUS IGBONWELUNDU reports that the sustained sea presence by the Nigerian Navy (NN) has led to decreased attacks within the country’s territorial waters.

Between January and August 2020, Nigeria recorded 11 pirate attacks; a far cry from the 35 and 48 recorded in 2019 and 2018. The latest piracy index, according to statistics obtained from Statista, was the lowest since 2011 when the country had only 10 pirate attacks.

This development is no mean feat, especially with the global piracy index ranking the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) tops and classified as a high-risk zone for mariners.

The reduced cases were achieved as a result of deliberate and sustained policies that followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s strategic mandate communicated to Service Chiefs at their decoration in 2015.

Specifically, Buhari urged them to collaborate and ensure tangible results were achieved in combating insurgency and other forms of insecurity that threaten the unity and socio-economic well-being of the country.

Accordingly, they were to ensure that operational efforts meet existing rules and regulations of international standard. They were also to take all measures to ensure the safety and protection of innocent civilians in theatres of conflict as well as respect for the rights of captured combatants to earn the support of local communities and the respect of allies and the international community.

Narrowing the directive home, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas promulgated his strategic directives with a focus on deliverables in areas such as operations, fleet renewal, logistics and infrastructural and human resource developments.

These strategic directives have, since 2015, become the benchmarks for naval units, establishments, bases and commands to execute programmes and activities all tailored toward flushing out pirates, oil thieves, sea robbers and other maritime criminals.

Checks by The Nation revealed that the Nigerian Navy (NN) has conducted 38 operations between 2015 and August this year, which resulted in the arrest of 116 pirates and the rescue of numerous vessels from pirate attacks, including the landmark opposed boarding of MT MAXIMUS in 2016, MSC GRACE in January this, MV FLORIANA in April and MV HAILUFENG II in May which reinforced the position of the NN and, indeed, Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea region.

These operations, coupled with an annual average of 25,574 hours sea patrol, have led to the arrest of 364 vessels for various suspected infractions within the maritime domain with 13 of these vessels already forfeited to the Federal Government and 224 handed over to prosecuting agencies.

Also, smuggling of contraband and illegal substances through the waterways considerably reduced as a result of efforts by the Navy and relevant stakeholders. For instance, a total of 89,166 bags of foreign rice valued at N2 billion have been seized in line with the government’s drive to encourage patronage of local rice.

Similarly, the sustained fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering saved the country an estimated N695 billion between 2015 and August this year, just as the incursion of illegal fishing by trawlers within the five nautical miles of the nation’s maritime environment was checked to protect artisanal fishermen.

According to the Director of Naval Information Commodore Suleman Dahun, these successes were achieved due to the extensive procurement of platforms of different types and mix approved by President Buhari as well as improved welfare and training needs of personnel.

“The government-funded the procurement of 267 flat bottomed, assault, rigid hull riverside patrol and whaler boats. Importantly, about 170 of these riversides patrol boats were built in the country, thus complementing indigenous shipbuilding capacity, employment generation and skills acquisition.

“Following the successful inauguration of a second locally-built Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) NNS KARADUWA in 2016, local shipbuilding is being further enhanced through the indigenous construction of a 43m SDB and two logistic supply vessels which are programmed to join the service later this year.

“The Nigerian Navy has also deployed 12 Naval Security Stations along with the nation’s coastline in areas prone to illegalities under the Choke Point Regime and Control operations.

“Additionally, the Buhari administration facilitated the procurement of 25 fast-attack craft, seaward defence boats and inshore patrol craft.

“Furthermore, a survey ship, one offshore patrol vessel and a landing ship tank are being expected to join the Nigerian Navy fleet soon while an AW139 Leonardo Helicopter has already been delivered to the service.

“The NN also built two self-propelled barges, three tug boats and acquired a total of 168 outboard engines with their spares. Cumulatively, the fleet renewal effort of the Nigerian Navy under the Buhari administration has led to the procurement of well over 300 platforms of various types and mix.

“Then, the Maritime Domain Awareness facilities made up of the Falcon Eye (established by the Office of the National Security Adviser) and Regional Maritime Awareness Capability has greatly improved the Navy’s surveillance capacity while serving as force multipliers.

“Currently, the service carries out round-the-clock surveillance of Nigeria’s maritime space using surface vessels, helicopters and the robust Maritime Domain Awareness infrastructure. This has increasingly assisted the Nigerian Navy patrol efforts particularly quick response capability and effective tracking and arrest of many vessels involved in maritime-related crimes,” he said.

Dahun said the navy ensured improved relationship with relevant stakeholders in the country as well as regional partners to tighten loose ends usually exploited by criminals using the recent joint rescue of a merchant tanker, MT TOMMI RITSCHER in the Benin Republic by the Nigerian Navy and their Beninnois counterparts as example of gains recorded under the ECOWAS Maritime Zone E agreement entered into among Benin, Togo, Nigeria and Niger Republic by the present leadership.

Dahun further explained that the service also recorded notable milestones in indigenous navigational and operational charts capacity building under this administration which has been internationally certified.

“The service has recently recorded notable milestones through capacity building in indigenous navigational chart production with the production of two indigenous navigational charts covering parts of Nigerian waters as well as operational charts covering the entire Niger Delta.

“The service has also commenced work on the production of electronic versions of these charts to facilitate their formal validation internationally and eventual release. This proficiency has enhanced operational activities across the nation’s maritime environment, particularly within the backwaters.

“Importantly, such improved hydrographic capacity has immensely contributed to enhancing the maritime business environment, as evidenced in about 30 per cent improvement in the nation’s maritime trade in the past years as well as increased oil and gas production.

“Bolstered by this capacity, the Nigerian Navy is currently on the verge of formalising arrangement with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for the dredging and charting of the nation’s inland waters, as facilitated by NEXIM Bank.

The new Nigerian Navy

“The Nigerian Navy is poised to effectively address emerging challenges for improved operational efficiency, through the articulation of new perspectives taking cognisance of past experiences, current operational realities and the contemporary strategic security environment.

“Accordingly, with due consciousness of the limited resource allocation in the face of other compelling national needs, Nigerian Navy future policy direction will seek to optimise technology, broaden its partnership and funding base for effective delivery of maritime security.

“The Nigerian Navy intends to continue to invest in Maritime Domain Awareness infrastructure as a force multiplier towards enhanced operational efficiency. Improved surveillance capacity will thus be pursued to ensure a complete real-time picture of Nigeria’s maritime environment that will focus Nigerian Navy operations and save the huge cost associated with a prolonged presence at sea.

“The Nigerian Navy intends to also develop hydrographic survey capacity beyond mere surveys to the production of relevant charts to incorporating data relevant to the blue economy and national security.

“In addition to the scheduled introduction of a new Hydrographic survey ship, survey boats and associated equipment; efforts are ongoing to upgrade the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Department to a National Hydrographic Agency to attract independent funding to drive attainment of its future objectives in line with best practices.

“The current Nigerian Navy Fleet renewal programme has attained modest successes involving both local and foreign construction of vessels. There are also plans to re-position the Nigerian Navy Air Arm to better support Nigerian Navy operations.

“Going forward, the Nigerian Navy seeks to strengthen ongoing discussions with Original Equipment Manufacturers to commence local shipbuilding within the country as a sustainable means of guaranteeing fleet availability and readiness. In the future, the Nigerian Navy will also continue to strengthen existing collaboration with regional and global navies, Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies and the organised private sector.

“Hopefully, the partnership would strengthen maritime governance, Maritime Law Enforcement, and enhance capacity building in operations, burden-sharing and exchange of intelligence to ensure improved security in the Gulf of Guinea in Nigeria’s national interest,” Dahun said.