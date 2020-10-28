World News Protecting Your Birth: A Guide For Black Mothers By Erica Chidi and Erica P. Cahill M.D. 46 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 2 How racism can impact your pre- and postnatal care — and advice for speaking to your Ob-Gyn about it. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments