‘protest-came-as-a-big-surprise’

By Gbenga Bada

VETERAN Juju singer, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has expressed how protest by the Nigerian youths took many – including the government – by surprise.

Obey, in a recent chat, said that the protest to end the infamous police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), is a good one which shows that Nigerians can be truly united for good.

Speaking to journalists at the celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Gtext Homes family, the music superstar said the demands of the youths were not new but their organisation took everyone by surprise.

“This protest is a big surprise and no one was expecting it. Everyone was pushed to the wall. EndSARS is a good movement because that is the only way we can correct many ills and things that are not right in the country. Our leaders should see this and think that something is wrong beyond our imagination. I pray God would help us.”

Obey also noted that though there is no way anyone can please the world, he hopes the government can harken to the voice of the youths and give in to their demands.

The veteran singer joins a horde of celebrities that have lent their voices to the protest in the last two weeks.

Widely referred to as Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, the music star made a name for himself on the entertainment scenes across the globe singing the Juju genre of music. His contemporaries include King Sunny Ade and Admiral Dele Abiodun.