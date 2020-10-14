Protesters Block Major Roads In Abuja, Insist On Police Reforms

Youths from different parts of Abuja came out enmasse to demand the enforcement of the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and also to demand justice for victims of police brutality on October 14th, 2020. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

The mass protest against police brutality in Nigeria was held on Wednesday in major cities across the country including Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protesters marched major streets in the city and blocked major roads thereby causing gridlock.

They also assembled at the entrance of the Ministry of Justice and displayed placards demanding justice for slain victims of police brutality.

A complete reform of the Nigeria Police Force, instead of just replacing the Special Anti-Robbery (SARS) unit with another unit called SWAT was also part of their demands.

Meanwhile, dozens of another group of protesters gathered at the Unity Fountain for a solidarity rally for the police.

The group claimed that the ongoing #EndSARS protest is capable of demoralising the police.

