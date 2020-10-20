protesters-block-road-to-abuja-airport-amidst-heavy-security

Protesters seeking an end to Police brutality and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Tuesday blocked the entry and exit points into the Federal Capital Territory through the airport road.

The airport road also called Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway connects the city to the airport, other parts of FCT including Kuje district, Gwagwala and other states.

At about 10 AM, the road has already been blocked completely near the Abuja Centenary city.

Though there was a heavy military presence on the link road to the airport, protesters were seen carrying #endsars placards.

The Guardian learnt that travellers, using the airport were forced to leave their homes early irrespective of their flight schedule to avoid missing their flights.

Some travellers have also booked hotels close to the airport as motorists were seeing dropping off from vehicles and trekking to their locations.

A traveller, Simeon Mercy, who said she was flying to Sokoto was at the airport at about 9 am this morning although her flight schedule was meant to be 3 pm.

An Immigration Officer, (name withheld) whose office is around the airport road said she was stranded on her way to work.

She disclosed that she was forced to remove her uniform before finding her through the protesters.

The ENDSARS protest, which started early October has continued to paralyse activities in major cities as young Nigerian intensify on the need for government to reform the Police and extension governance.

