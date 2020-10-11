Protesters Invade, Vandalize Soun Of Ogbomosho’s Palace, Take Minister, Sunday Dare, Hostage

About twenty-four hours after officers of the Police Force killed a student, Isiaka Jimoh during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomosho, protesters took over the Palace of the first class monarch of the town, Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade.

The protesters were said to have vandalised some properties in the palace of the Soun.

The youths reportedly gained entry into the sitting room and adjoining rooms of the palace

The media team attached to the Soun are yet to release an official statement.

Similarly, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Sunday Dare, who was held hostage at the palace of the Soun has regained freedom.

The Minister had arrived in the town in the afternoon to condole with victims of Police brutality during the EndSARS protest on Saturday.

“This afternoon, I arrived Ogbomosho to pay my condolences to the parents of Isaq Jimoh who was felled by a police bullet. I also visited the 12 & 15-year-olds at the Bowen Hospital both victims of Police stray bullets. Awaiting surgery. I appealed for calm & asked for justice,” the Minister tweeted upon arriving the town.

After visiting the families of victims, the Minister was at the Palace of the Soun of Ogbomosho for a Stakeholders’ meeting when the place was attacked.

The Mister and the Soun hid for their safety, however, sources say they have now regained freedom.

The Minister, in a new tweet, alleged that the Protest had been taken over by miscreants.

“Ogbomoso-Hoodlums, thugs & miscreants distrupt stakeholders meeting in Soun’s palace now-invading, stoning and breaking doors, glasses. Soun, myself and council chiefs were scurried into safety by the police and DSS. Ogbomoso youth are law-abiding. But hoodlums have taken over.

“The hoodlums broke into the palace and destroyed chairs, overturned tables, broke windows. These were not Youth or Students. These were miscreants and thugs who saw a window of opportunity in the protest which since abated. Thankfully, Soun, the chiefs, leaders of Parapo are safe.

“A combined team of operation Burst from Ibadan and a unit from Iliorin are now on ground in Ogbomoso to help keep the peace, protect the peaceful and innocent and also stop criminal elements. Soun of Ogbomosho yesterday and today personally appealed to this group to stop violence,” the tweet read.

