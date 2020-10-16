Protesters share #ENDSARS cake at Lekki tollgate





Foundation provides bottles of water to protesters

ENDSARS protesters converging at the Lekki toll-gate axis of the Lekki-Epe expressway are devising creative methods to make themselves feel at home as they make their grievances known to the Federal Government.

The youths have been occupying that spot every day since Monday and in that time, have coordinated medical supplies, food and other basic amenities.

Since the protests went nationwide, protesters in Lekki have never lacked supply of food and drinks for sustenance in the day and at night. And sharing has been in an orderly manner, as protesters queue to receive food packs and bottled water supplied by individuals and organisations.

Yesterday, a large cake, which spelt ENDSARS, baked by @Oven_Secret, was delivered at the Lekki protest venue, much to the delight of the protesters.

Members of Olori Cares Foundation, yesterday, gave 1,500 bottles of water to protesters at Alausa, Lagos State, in support of the #EndSARS protest.







Project leader of the foundation, Ikpeamaeze Chizurum, said the passion of the group is to help both young and old people as a means of fostering hope for the future.







According to him, Nigeria is currently filled with uncertainties. “We saw the need to reach out to youths this season. Rather than complain and play the blame game, we decided to take action and do what we can to help make this nation great.”







The group has in recent times visited some communities in Lagos to inspire hope, with their outreaches targeting children and less privileged citizens. Communities visited included Sabo, Pako Yaba, Onipanu, Palmgrove, Fadeyi, Anthony, Maryland and Ojota.







Lead volunteer, Queen Oluwatobiloba Ashaolu, said Olorì Cares is about lending helping hands to anyone in need, no matter where they are.

Also, celebrated Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, best known for her role as ‘Jenifa’ in Jenifa Diaries, lent her support to the #EndSARS protest by distributing recharge cards for data subscriptions to some of the protesters. She also sent money to some of her fans in need while promoting the #EndSARS protest.