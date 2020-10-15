Protesters storm Kaduna Assembly

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The #EndInsecurityNow protesters have stormed Kaduna Assembly Complex, demanding an immediate end to banditry, terrorism, and Kidnappings in Northern Nigeria.

The protesters, who stormed the streets of Kaduna capital around 9:30 am, marched from WAFF Road through Ali Akilu road to the State assembly.

The protesters, under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), carried placard and banners with various inscriptions like: ‘The North is Bleeding’, ‘Stop the Killings in the North’s, ‘End Boko Haram Now’, ‘End Banditry Now’, ‘Empower SWAT to End Insecurity’, ‘All Lives Matter’ and ‘Stop Rape Now’ among others.

The Assembly complex has however been barricaded by armed security men, who prevented the youths from gaining access to the complex.