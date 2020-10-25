protests:-buhari-despatches-cabinet-members-to-home-states

By Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse/Bassey Anthony, Uyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked his ministers to relocate to their home states for the purpose of dousing the tension created by the #ENDSARS protests and the lawlessness that followed.

The ministers are scheduled to meet with stakeholders to explain federal government’s efforts to meet the demands of the youths.

Water Resources Minister Sulaiman Adamu, who confirmed the development during a courtesy call to Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State in Dutse, said the cabinet members were directed to “go to our states to solicit the support of political, traditional, religious and community leaders against the violence that emanated from # EndSARS protests.”

Adamu said he was therefore in the state to meet with leaders on “promoting tolerance, peace and stability in this critical moment and hear from them and report back to him (Buhari) immediately.”.

He acknowledged that the #ENDSARS protests started well and was in line with the Nigerian constitution only to be hijacked along the line by those who infringed on the rights of other citizens, killed innocent persons, looted and engaged in other criminal acts.

He said: “President Muhammad Buhari is soliciting the support of all other political leaders in the state to properly address the people of the state on the need to dispel any rumour that is tantamount to creating disunity among Nigerians and also throw the nation into crisis.”

Akpabio leads FG peace mission to A’Ibom

Niger Delta Affairs Minister Godswill Akpabio who is on a similar mission to Akwa Ibom landed in Uyo on Saturday accompanied by other federal appointees from the state, including Senior Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang.

He urged youths of the state to embrace peace as President Buhari is committed to meeting their demands with regard to police reforms.

Akpabio said government was doing a lot in terms of job creation and development of key economic infrastructure in the state and the Niger Delta region.

He asked youths of the state to take advantage of social and economic job intervention programmes of the FG, adding that the Buhari administration is desirous of combating poverty and unemployment in the country.

Akpabio said the EndSARS protest was capable of scaring away existing and expected investors with the negative economic effects on the state and the region.

He commended Governor Udom Emmanuel and other governors for setting up a Judicial Commission of Enquiry to address the concerns of victims of SARS brutality, adding that the Federal Government was ready to work with governors to achieve justice for victims.

The minister urged all those who have lost their properties in the Thursday carnage to channel their petitions to the judicial commission of enquiry.

Also speaking, Senator Ita Enang condemned the wanton destruction of lives and property by miscreants under the guise of EndSARS.