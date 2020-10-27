protests-erupt-in-philadelphia-after-police-shot-and-killed-a-knife-wielding-black-man,-27

Protests have erupted in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a 27-year-old black man armed with a knife during a domestic disturbance call on Monday afternoon.

Late into the night, growing anger boiled into a violent standoff outside the Philadelphia Police 18th District building, as several officers were injured by bricks and other projectiles thrown at them by a crowd of demonstrators.

The protests were sparked by the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., who was killed by officers during a domestic call along the 6100 block of Locust Street, just before 4pm.

When police arrived, they said found Wallace holding a knife. Police said they repeatedly told Wallace to drop the knife but he wouldn’t listen.

Two officers then opened fire, striking the 27-year-old multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The fatal confrontation was captured on video by a bystander, who later posted the clip to social media.

The video shows two officers pointing their guns at a man as he walks away from them in the street and ducks around a car.

The man then re-emerges in frame and is seen walking towards the officers with his arm outstretched.

The officers are seen backing away from him as he continues to advance towards them in the middle of the street, with their guns still drawn.

‘Put the knife down, put the knife down,’ one officer can be heard saying in the clip.

Both officers then open fire at Wallace, shooting at least 14 shots. Wallace then collapses in the street.

A woman, believed to be Wallace’s mother, is seen running over towards Wallace, hysterically screaming ‘no’ towards the officers. She then appears to throw something at one of the cops. Several other bystanders then race over.

‘You really had to give him that many f***ing shots?’ the man recording the footage is heard shouting out.

At least a dozen evidence markers were found at the scene.

Witnesses and neighbors told ABC6 that they want to know why less-lethal force wasn’t used.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp told the Philadelphia Inquirer that officers ordered Wallace to drop the weapon, and he ‘advanced towards the officers’ Gripp said investigators are reviewing footage of what happened; both officers were wearing body cameras.

Gripp said it was unclear how many times the man was shot or where in his body he was struck.

Protesters confronted police who stood in a line with riot shields behind metal barricades close to the police headquarters

Video posted to social media shows protesters throwing bricks, trash cans and other projectiles at an advancing line of riot police

Glass is also heard smashing in the background of the video, as projectiles strike the officers’ shields

By Monday night, a group of residents took to the streets protesting Wallace’s death close to where he was shot, yelling a police and questioning the officers’ use of lethal force.

At around 6:30pm the crowd dispersed from Locust Street and dozens of protesters were seen gathering t Malcolm X Park at 51st and Pine Streets, chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’, according to the Inquirer.

They then marched to the police station at 55th and Pine Streets as they chanted, ‘Say his name: Walter Wallace.’

Protesters confronted police who stood in a line with riot shields behind metal barricades close to the police headquarters.

Video posted to social media shows protesters throwing bricks, trash cans and other projectiles at an advancing line of riot police. Glass is also heard smashing in the background of the video, as projectiles strike the officers’ shields.

Another group of demonstrators also marched into University City, where at least one TV news vehicle was vandalized. Police reported that windows had been broken on Chestnut Street and walls have been marred with graffiti.

Instances of looting have also been reported across the city, according to local reports.

A group of 20 to 30 males were reported to be ransacking a Target store. A video posted to social media also appeared to show a large group attempting to break into a Sunray Drugs store.

At least one police car has also been set on fire. Inquirer reporter Anna Orso uploaded an image of the torched SUV along 52nd and Market streets to Twitter.

Wallace’s father, Walter Wallace Sr., told reporters it appeared his son had been shot 10 times.

Wallace’s father, Walter Wallace Sr., told reporters it appeared his son had been shot 10 times.

‘Why didn’t they use a taser?’ he asked outside his family’s residence. ‘His mother was trying to diffuse the situation.’

According to Wallace Sr., his son had mental health issues and was on medication.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy issued a statement Monday night, saying: ‘My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace. I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered.

‘I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace’s family, and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns firsthand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able,’ he continued, promising a full investigation would be carried out.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also offered residence her ‘assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation.’

‘While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community,’ she said. ‘Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace’s family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled.’

Witness Maurice Holloway, who was talking to his aunt along the street when he heard the police arrive, said Wallace had been stood on the porch of his home holding a knife.

Officers immediately drew their guns, he said. Wallace’s mother was stood next to him, and chased after him as he walked down the steps of his porch towards the officers, still holding the knife.

Holloway said Wallace’s mother attempted to shield him from the officers, telling police he was her son.

‘I’m yelling, “put down the gun, put down the gun,” and everyone is saying, “don’t shoot him, he’s gonna put it down, we know him,”’ Holloway recounted to the Inquirer.

Wallace’s mother attempted to grab her son, he said, but he shrugged her off and then walked towards the officers.

‘He turns and then you hear the shots,’ Holloway said. ‘They were too far from him. It was so many shots.’

Police have reportedly had bricks and a number of other projectiles thrown at them

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement Monday saying his office’s Special Investigation Unit will be working with police in their investigation into the shooting.

‘The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office takes its obligation to try to be fair and to seek evenhanded justice seriously,’ Krasner said. ‘The DAO Special Investigation Unit responded to today’s fatal shooting of a civilian by police shortly after it occurred, and has been on scene with other DAO personnel since that time investigating, as we do jointly with the PPD Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, in shootings and fatalities by other means involving police.’

Krasner also encouraged witnesses or others with information to contact the District Attorney’s Office.

‘In the hours and days following this shooting, we ask Philadelphians to come together to uphold people’s freedom to express themselves peacefully and to reject violence of any kind,’ he continued.

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, said in a statement that police were being ‘vilified this evening for doing their job and keeping the community safe, after being confronted by a man with a knife.’

‘We support and defend these officers, as they too are traumatized by being involved in a fatal shooting.’

Both officers have been placed on administrative assignment, pending an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting should call the DAO Special Investigation Unit hotline at 215-686-9608.