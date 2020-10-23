protests:-hoodlums-invade,-vandalise-more-facilities-in-oyo

Some angry youth late on Thursday invaded the Iseyin police station and also vandalised the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) office and Bank of Agriculture (BOA) in the town.

PREMIUM TIMES had yesterday reported how some youth in Iseyin town in Oke- Ogun in Oyo State invaded Iseyin police station, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) base and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) office in Iseyin.

The youth who were protesting against police brutality carted away some property in the three government facilities.

The invasion of the three offices happened just as the EndSARS protest entered two weeks.

More attacks

The hoodlums on Thursday later went to the Nigeria Immigration Service office and the Bank of Agriculture in town where they vandalised some property.

Three police stations in Ibadan, the state capital were also vandalised. An operational vehicle belonging to NIS was also vandalised.

A resident of Iseyin said the hoodlums stormed the Immigration office and Bank of Agriculture after they had destroyed the police station, Customs base and the NSCDC office on Thursday.

“Yes. Five facilities were vandalised. They burnt the police station. They went to vandalise Customs base and NSCDC office. They later went to Immigration office and vandalised it. They went to vandalise Bank of Agriculture,” the resident said, declining to be mentioned.

The chairman, Caretaker committee in Iseyin Local Government Area, Mufutau Abilawo, when contacted on Friday, also confirmed the incidents.

“They later went to Immigration office and Bank of Agriculture. They went there to vandalise property there,” he said. “They burnt the police station. They vandalise Customs base and NSCDC office.”