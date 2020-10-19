Protests in Kano as man dies in police custody

Hundreds of youth from Kofar Mata, in Kano metropolis, poured into the streets on Monday to protest the death of a man in police custody.

Residents said the police on Sunday re-arrested a man, Saifullahi Sani, for yet to be identified crime; however the police returned the corpse of the arrested man on Monday, which prompted anger leading to the protests.

Residents said the victim was beaten to death by the police’s anti-thuggery unit.

Other residents, including the father of the victim, Mr Sani, told reporters that the deceased was mentally ill and he was mistaken by the police as a criminal, leading to his arrest, and the subsequent return of his corpse.

The angry residents rejected and dumped the corpse of the deceased at the Shahuci police area command, where the deceased was allegedly tortured to death.

The youth took to the streets to protest; however, the police have now dispersed the protesters and unblocked routes hitherto inaccessible.

The city is now calm, with all normal lawful activities ongoing at the time of this report.

Police Deny

The police in Kano have however denied being responsible for the killing, saying the victim was stabbed by a group of unidentified thugs in the area, leading to his death.

The police spokesperson for Kano State, Abdullahi Hurana, in a statement, said the police received a distress call that some groups of thugs were fighting at Kofar Mata Quarters Kano, and a patrol team attached to Kano Central Area Command was immediately drafted to the scene.

“Two suspects were arrested with knives. They were handcuffed and put into the police patrol vehicle with an officer guarding them. When the police team went inside the quarters for more arrests, the thugs dispersed.

“They later re-grouped and attacked the police officer inside the police vehicle and set free the two handcuffed suspects. When the team came back, they found the officer laying down in a pool of blood stabbed on his chest, stomach and other parts of his body, and one other person laying down.

“The victims were immediately rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano for treatment.

“Today, at about 0600hrs, the other victim was confirmed dead by a medical doctor, whereas the police officer was admitted at the intensive care unit of the said hospital,” Mr Haruna said.

He added that the commissioner of police for Kano State, Habu Sani, raised and directed a team of detectives led by assistant commissioner of police, Ado Ibrahim, attached to the Criminal Investigation Department of the command for discrete investigation into this matter.