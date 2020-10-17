PSC debunks dismissal of Shogunle, Badmus

By Precious Igbonwelundu

Reports of the dismissal of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abayomi Shogunle and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dolapo Badmus are incorrect, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has said.

Shogunle was a former head of the Police Public Complaint Unit while Badmus a former spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command and later the Zone Two Command.

A list purportedly submitted by the Presidential Panel on Police Reforms was Saturday afternoon posted online, including names and service numbers of 37 officers alleged to have been recommended for dismissal, demotion, or warning.

Spokesman for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the news of their dismissal could not be true since the Commission had not met.

“The Commission did not sit yesterday and I am not aware of any dismissal. The Commission meets officially before any decision is taken and it has not met,” he said.

The list, which was shared by foreign policy analyst, Ayo Akanji, identified affected officers as Abdulhameed Awodi, APNo119444, Erhabo Uwagbie, APNo86180; Idolor Godsent, APNo158580, Mustpha Abubakar, APNo119167, Idoko, APNo 85036, Ilya Aliyu, AP94982, Asabe Luke, APNo,130296, Angela Akaro, AP No, 50829.

Others include Iyanda Olufemi AP No, 122857, Gajere Taluwai, AP No, 50569, Ehis Oba, AP No, 129595, Edem Michael, AP No, 1256967, Agha AMA, AP No, 119535, Yusuf Lateef, AP No, 36725, Eliaz Casmir, AP No 57688, Oluwafunmilola, AP No, 122864, Mkay Ali, AP No, 111702, Ado Doko, AP No, 46664, Sani Muhammad, AP No, 50679, Adamu Shaba, AP No, 140320, Adamu Bunu, AP No, 42565, Giade Sabo, AP No, 50579, Dattijo Abdullahi, AP No, 87072, Yahaya Shem, AP No, 86216, Tijani Richard, AP No, 46670, Nwamanna Nelson, AP No, 46675.

Also listed were Abayomi Shogunle, AP No, 42056, Dominic Agasa, AP No, 120397, Nanbol Lado, AP No, 51071, Ogalgu Tochuckwu, AP No, 190655, Sanusi Rasaki, AP No, 57052, Fakorede Victor, AP No, 41985, Dolapo Badmos, AP No, 87058, Henry Kaboshio, AP No, 50431, Talba Mohammed, AP No, 119579, John Rotimi, AP 57622, Oviemuno Richard, AP No, 87501, Anonde Christopher, AP No, 90934, Godwin Agbo, AP No, 95853, Dr. Emmanuel Eze, AP No, 50282, Hassan Hamidu, AP No, 118063, Theresa Nuhu, 59661, Yisa Gana, AP No, 47717, Ekong Sunday, AP No, 63069, Oboh Irene, AP No, 145355, Okoukoin Daniel, AP No, 181311 and Ogedegbe Abraham, AP, 86152.

In no time the list went viral online with people celebrating the alleged dismissal of Shogunle and Badmus who are active social media users and have in the past ran into conflicts with young people.

Checks by The Nation revealed neither Shogunle nor Badmos has been dismissed from the police as insinuated.

It was gathered their names might have entered the list because they were reprimanded at one point or the other.

A senior police officer told our correspondent the report was fake wondering what the duo of Shogunle and Badmos might have done to warrant dismissal.

“Neither of them were in SARS. So, if they are talking about the dismissal of former SARS officers, they should not be among.

“It can’t be true. Maybe they were queried before and some type of punishments was allocated to them. Some punishments can be a very minor eg warning letter. Social media lies are too much. I am sure it isn’t dismissal for all the names on the list,” he said.