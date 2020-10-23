psc-directs-igp-to-handover-ongoing-recruitment-of-policemen

Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has directed the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, handover the on-going 2020 recruitment exercise of police constables into the Nigeria Police Force and Cadets into the Nigeria Police Academy in compliance with the Order of the Court of Appeal.

This was according to a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, IKechukwu Ani, on Friday.

Ani said the Commission’s directive was contained in a letter to the IGP signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police and dated October 20th, 2020.

The PSC had last year dragged the IGP and others to the Federal High Court in Abuja last year over the recruitment of 10,000 police constables into the Force.

The court had ruled in the defendants’ favour saying it was the duty of the IGP to carry out the recruitment.

The Commission had headed for the Court of Appeal, which on September 30, 2020, overturned the lower court’s decision, saying it was the Commission’s responsibility, thereby nullifying the ongoing process of the recruitment into the Force.

The IGP has already headed for the Supreme Court.