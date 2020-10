PSG sign Portugal midfielder Pereira on loan from Porto

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 26, 2020 FC Porto’s Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira (L) vies with Boavista’s Brazilian forward Gustavo Sauer during the Portuguese league football match Boavista FC against FC Porto at the Estadio do Bessa Seculo XXI in Porto. – French champions Paris Saint-Germain on October 5, 2020, announced the loan signing of Danilo Pereira from Porto. The 29-year-old midfielder, who has won 39 caps for Portugal, has signed until June 30, 2021, with an option to buy. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday announced the loan signing of Danilo Pereira from Porto.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who has won 39 caps for Portugal, has signed until June 30, 2021, with an option to buy.

Pereira made 202 appearances for Porto, scoring 19 goals and winning the Portuguese league twice (2018 and 2020), the Portuguese Supercup (2018) and the League Cup (2020).

“It’s a new challenge for me, and to be part of Paris Saint-Germain fits my ambitions,” Pereira said.

“Joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe and in the world is a huge moment in my career, and I hope to be able to bring a lot to Paris and its supporters.”