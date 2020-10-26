ptf-expresses-concern-over-looting-of-palliatives

Boss Mustapha. PHOTO: TWITTER/OfficialOSGFNG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) has expressed concern over the continuous looting of palliatives from various warehouses around the country.

PTF explained that the Federal Government palliatives consisted largely of the 70 metric tonnes of grains released from the Strategic Grain Reserves as well as rice secured from the Nigerian Customs Service.

It said that the share for each State were handed over to the state Governments for onward distribution to the citizens.

Speaking at the briefing on Monday in Abuja, PTF chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha said the private sector coalition (CACOVID) that has been quite supportive of the Federal Government, worked with the states through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to determine the quantum of their intervention, which was intended to be effective and equitable.

“Unfortunately, the protests have been hijacked by other tendencies that have inflicted great economic costs through arson, looting of warehouses, invasion of private homes, shopping malls, jail breaks and generally engaging in wanton destruction under the disguise of the protests,” Mustapha said.

“The intervening period, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria also addressed the nation and assured that their voices have been heard loud and clear and that government was responding.

“The PTF still wishes to appeal to all Nigerians to remain law abiding and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to restore normalcy to our dear country. Humanity has been traumatized by COVID-19. Our nation is not experiencing a second wave but has been impacted negatively by the looting and arson.”

Also speaking, PTF Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu said, “We are all shocked with the events of the past few days. Some of the warehouses had valuable items like test kits, and other equipment for Covid-19 response. CACOVID has been critical to the Covid-19 response in Nigeria and has been working with the Nigeria Governors Forum un the procurement and distribution of palliatives.”

