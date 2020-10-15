Pupil, 15, donates N25,000 to teacher

From Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

A 15-year-old pupil of Olabisi Onabanjo University International School, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Mariam Ayolola Kaka, has given scholarship and bursary awards to needy pupils in Ijebu-Igbo.

Mariam Kaka, the daughter of a former deputy governor of the state, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, recently emerged the overall winner of a global art competition.

She outshone over 4,000 participants to emerge winner in the international art competition titled: “Fight for Freedom”, organised by a charity group, Never Such Innocence (NSI),” with her art work entry: “Nostalgic Salutation to Fallen Heroes.”

Miss Kaka made N100, 000 donation in scholarship to Miss Olubanjo Esther, an SS3 science pupil and N25, 000 cash donation to her Creative Art teacher, Mr. Salisu Olatunde.

Young Kaka decided to give back to her art teacher and indigent pupils out of the compensation she received in cash and kind from some well-meaning Nigerians, most of whom are ex-pupils of Molusi Secondary School, also in Ijebu-Igbo.

The ex-deputy governor’s daughter also gave N5 000 bursary award each to 20 pupils of the school.

Mariam disclosed her readiness to begin an annual award of N10,000 to the best pupil in Creative Arts at Molusi College and Olabisi Onabanjo International School, Ago-Iwoye.