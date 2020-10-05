Quadri falls with TTC in German Cup

Olalekan Okusan

NIGERIA’S Aruna Quadri failed to lift his team, TTC Rhönsprudel Fulda-Maberzell from losing 3-0 to TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen in the last 16 of the German Cup.

Pitched against star-studded TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen, which has the trio of Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, France’s Simon Gauzy and American Kanak Jha.

From the start of the tie, Quadri’s team could not find answer to the fighting power of their opponent as Fan Bo Meng was beaten 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7) by Calderano while Ruwen Filus fought hard but he could not contain the speed of American teenager Jha with a 3-2 (11-9, 8-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-8).

However, Quadri’s effort to restore the hope of TTC failed to materialize as he was beaten 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-9) by Gauzy for the encounter to end 3-0 in favour of the home team.

A disappointed Quadri told NationSport that it was a Herculean task for them to beat their host. “I must tell you that our opponent is one of the strongest teams in the league. There is no doubt that we wanted to try our best today but our best was not good enough to beat. I gave a good account of myself as I was just unfortunate that most of my balls hit the net. We will continue to work harder ahead of our next league game on Sunday,” the Nigerian said.

Since joining the team, Quadri’s team has suffered two league defeats with the team following their Friday’s away loss 3-1 to SV Mühlhausen to occupy 10th place in the 12-team table of the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL).