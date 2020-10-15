Queen carries out her first public royal engagement since before lockdown

The Queen got back to business today as she carried out her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since before the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation.

Her Majesty was joined by her grandson Prince William at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down near Salisbury to meet scientists supporting the UK’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is the first time the Queen has ventured from a royal residence in seven months, outside of her household of reduced staff – dubbed HMS Bubble – to carry out her duties as head of state.

But the 94-year-old Monarch went without a mask today, seen by some royal fans as a positive and uplifting message, sending reassurance to the country in the face of another looming lockdown.

Others may consider it reckless as, while the pair maintained strict social distancing at the engagement, neither opted to wear face coverings despite her Majesty falling into the ‘at risk’ age bracket.

Their decision does however fall in line with government guidance which encourages people to wear masks indoors or when standing within two metres of another person.

Heightened safety precautions were taken ahead of the visit to protect the Queen against coronavirus as she flew to the site in a helicopter, while the Duke of Cambridge arrived by car.

All 48 people who were due to come into close contact with them were tested for Covid-19 by Dstl beforehand, and all came back negative.

Kensington Palace declined to comment as to whether the duke was also required to have a test in order to be able to accompany his grandmother.

Second in line to the throne William and the Queen, who previously would have been side by side, walked two metres apart as they were greeted by staff.

The Queen has spent lockdown at the Berkshire residence for her safety, but has been busy behind closed doors, carrying out telephone audiences, video calls and dealing with her red boxes of official papers.

The Queen donned a blush pink coat as she ventured out of her ‘HMS Bubble’ today, for a trip to the Energetics Analysis Centre at Porton Down science park near Salisbury

The 94-year-old monarch, wearing a Stewart Parvin old rose cashmere coat teamed with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan, was joined by her grandson the Duke of Cambridge

The Queen and Prince William saw displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and met staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident

The Duke of Cambridge presented British Army Colonel Mike Duff, Assistant Commander South West and deputy joint commander for the decontamination of Salisbury following the 2018 Novichok incident, with the Firmin Sword of Peace for the South West department’s work on the poisoning

The Duke of Cambridge asked questions about forensics work during the visit this morning

The 94-year-old unveiled a plaque to officially open the new Energetics Analysis Centre at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

During the visit this morning the royal pair were also introduced to staff involved in the rapid response to the Novichok poisoning attack in Salisbury in 2018.

Small groups of those taking part in the royal visit were also arranged two metres apart for social distancing.

The choice by British royals not to wear face coverings comes in sharp contrast to the decision made by many of the European monarchs including Queen Letizia and King Felipe, and Queen Mathilde.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge have however been seen sporting floral face masks during recent outings.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: ‘Specific advice has been sought from the medical household and relevant parties, and all necessary precautions taken, working closely with Dstl.’

But the Salisbury engagement comes amid a resurgence of the virus, as the country battles a second wave and stricter restrictions for some areas.

A memo issued to staff in April from the master of the household Tony Johnstone-Burt, a former Royal Navy Officer called the mission to protect the Queen and Prince Philip ‘HMS Bubble’.

The bubble requires 24 dedicated employees which work in two teams of 12, with a three week on, three week off rota. Staff are forced to spend a week in isolation and pass a coronavirus test before each three week shift begins.

The Queen, whose eldest son the Prince of Wales contracted a mild form of coronavirus, delivered two rare televised addresses to the nation just weeks apart during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She reassured the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation: ‘We will meet again.’

In another speech to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, she told how the message at the end of the war in Europe was ‘never give up, never despair’.

The Queen was last at an official public engagement outside of a royal residence when she joined the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

In July, she knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore for his fundraising efforts in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she also watched a mini socially-distanced Trooping the Colour for her official birthday in June.

It was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final public appearance before they quit as senior working royals for a new life in the US.

The monarch travelled to Balmoral for her private summer break and then spent a few weeks in Sandringham before returning to Windsor on October 6.

Today, the Queen and William were greeted by Dstl’s chief executive Gary Aitkenhead for a tour of the Energetics Enclosure to see displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter-intelligence.

They were also shown the £30 million state-of-the-art Energetics Analysis Centre to meet counter-terrorism staff and see a demonstration of a forensic explosives investigation.

The pair then spoke to those involved in identifying the nerve agent following the Novichok incident, and those who worked on the decontamination clean-up operation.

The Queen was on good form as she quipped while signing the guest book: “Well it proves we’ve been here, doesn’t it?”

She was dressed in her trademark block colours – a Stewart Parvin old rose cashmere coat and silk dress of autumnal woodland florals with a matching Rachel Trevor Morgan hat – with black gloves and her signature black Launer handbag.

There was also the traditional royal duty – the unveiling of a plaque to officially open the Dstl’s new £30 million Energetics Analysis Centre, used by scientists for counter-terrorist work.

Russian intelligence has been accused of being behind the attempted nerve agent assassination of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Prince William and his grandmother signed a guest book and as she took her turn, the Queen joked: ‘Well, it proves we’ve been here, doesn’t it?

Her Majesty flew to Porton Down, which is near Salisbury in a helicopter, while Prince William arrived by car

The 94-year-old Monarch beamed as she unveiled the plaque to officially opening the centre

Dressed in a fetching blush coat and matching hat, Her Majesty was in good spirits as she visited the site with her grandson this morning

The Queen arrived by helicopter before she was greeted by Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead

Her Majesty spoke with staff including Professor Tim Atkins (right), who was honoured for his work on the 2018 Novichok incident and has been involved in the fight against Covid-19

The Monarch shared a joke about her visit as she was invited to sign the visitor’s book

Timeline: How her Majesty has remained in the confines of the palace and ‘HMS Bubble’ throughout pandemic The Queen has spent much of lockdown at Windsor Castle for her safety, but has been busy behind closed doors, carrying out telephone audiences, video calls and dealing with her red boxes of official papers. She and Prince Philip spent seven months together after being placed into joint quarantine at Windsor in March. They then spent six weeks at Balmoral over summer before cutting short their break to spend three weeks together in Norfolk. March 19: Queen Elizabeth, 94, has been isolating with Prince Phillip, 98, since March 19 – despite her husband usually preferring to spend his time at Wood Farm on their Sandringham estate in Norfolk April: A memo issued to staff from the master of the household Tony Johnstone-Burt, a former Royal Navy Officer called the mission to protect the Queen and Prince Philip ‘HMS Bubble’ April 5: The Queen delivered a rare televised address to the nation during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. She reassured the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation: ‘We will meet again.’ May 8: The Queen paid tribute to Britain’s lockdown spirit with an electrifying speech on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, in which she said Second World War heroes would admire the nation’s response to the pandemic June 13: Her Majesty watched a mini socially-distanced Trooping the Colour for her official birthday July 17: The Queen knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore for his fundraising in the grounds of Windsor Castle August 4: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived in Scotland for the start of their summer holiday. The couple travelled by car to RAF Northolt, in west London, where they boarded a private jet. They touched down at Aberdeen airport where they were met by a driver and whisked off to Balmoral September 14: The Queen and her husband arrived at Sandringham for a fortnight break before their return to ‘HMS Bubble’ at Windsor October 1: The Queen was forced to cancel all major events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for the rest of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic. October 7: The Queen returned to Windsor Castle after spending time with the Duke of Edinburgh at Sandringham. Prince Philip, 99, remained in Norfolk, where he has spent the majority of his retirement. The Queen knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore for his fundraising in July in the grounds of Windsor Castle

The Queen arrived back at Windsor Castle by helicopter following the visit this afternoon

The pair spoke to those involved in identifying the nerve agent following the Novichok incident, and those who worked on the decontamination clean-up operation

They were treated to demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation with explosives detection dog, Max

The Queen, William and Dstl Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead (right) viewed a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation with a model explosive device in a vehicle

The Queen and William were greeted by Dstl’s chief executive Gary Aitkenhead for a tour of the Energetics Enclosure to see displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter-intelligence

Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley fell ill in nearby Amesbury months after the attack, and Ms Sturgess later died after coming into contact with a perfume bottle believed to be linked to the case.

Military teams spent 13,000 hours on the clean-up. They took 5,000 test samples from across Salisbury and nearby Amesbury during the 355-day operation.

In recognition of their work, the duke was presenting the Army’s Headquarters South West with the Firmin Sword of Peace for going above and beyond their normal duties in the community.

Scientists at Porton Down laboratories are currently assessing rapid antigen tests as the UK remains in the grip of the pandemic.

In March, human and animal trials for a British vaccine against the coronavirus began at the Government’s secret science base Porton Down.

Scientists started testing the drug, made at Oxford University, on animals at the Wiltshire base before trialling on humans.

In July, it was revealed that Number 10 maverick Dominic Cummings was touring highly secret military and security service sites, including Porton Down, amid claims he was determined to ‘sort out’ hapless procurement and organisation.

