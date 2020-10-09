Queen Elizabeth’s in-Law in Isolation After Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Sophie Wessex is self-isolating after coming into contact with somebody who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Queen’s daughter-in-law is not experiencing any coronavirus symptoms.

A statement from the family said: “Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

“She is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

A palace source said: “The Countess has not been in contact with the Queen or any other royals outside her own family since meeting the affected person.

“She will continue to self isolate at home as per the government advice.”

It’s been a busy week for Sophie and she has carried out a number of royal engagements.

On Sunday, she ran 1.5 miles in the pouring rain alongside one of the 45,000 runners taking part in a unique London Marathon, which saw people taking on the distance by themselves.

She joined Tomas, who was running to raise cash for Mencap, which she is patron of.

On Wednesday, she visited the National Space Centre to mark World Space Week and learn about their education programmes.

She joined Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go into space, as she chatted to students about the next generation of space travel.

The following day she visited Stepping Stones School in Surrey yesterday to join staff and students as they celebrated World Teachers Day.

