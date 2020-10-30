queen-sekinat-elegushi-dazzles

Oladapo Sofowora

DRIVING through the alluring highbrow Lekki- Epe Expressway, through Elegushi town, the view of an all-white tastefully built palatial mansion sitting on a 10,000 sqm land named “The Monarch”, owned by delectable Olori Sekinat Aramide Elegushi, wife of youthful and stylish Monarch; Oba Saheed Elegushi will surely catch your attention for its opulence and alluring view.

The architectural masterpiece event center is designed like a replica of the Elegushi of Ikate’s palace. The architect was inspired by the medieval and renaissance era palace building structure mostly found in the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe. The heaven on earth event center can comfortably seat over 2,000 guests with a car park space of over 500 cars. The building was tastefully built with the best of housewares and finest of interior decoration materials. Many still wonder the amount in billions of Naira that was injected into such a gigantic project by the quintessential mother of three.

Queen Gucchi as she is fondly called by friends and associate, has always been a support system to her hubby. Hence, she has always found reasons to add more to her husband’s high-flying fortunes. As she continues to take great steps in this dimension, especially when her husband is in the vanguard of doing great things for his people, she was applauded by many for her giant strides in citing such gigantic investment in Ikate land.

The event center was commissioned with the 50th birthday celebration of Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who is also a cousin to Oba Elegushi.