World News

Queens Seaplane Crash Kills One and Seriously Injures Two

By
0
Post Views: Visits 78

The plane, “traveling rather fast along the water, skipped twice and hit the pier,” the New York fire commissioner said.

Chadwick Boseman’s brothers Kevin and Derrick open up about the actor’s final days

Previous article

NCC disowns fraudulent Facebook account

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News