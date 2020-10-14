Queens woman who threw newborn out of window says she ‘panicked’

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

A New York woman who gave birth in a bathtub before allegedly tossing her newborn son out of a window says she took a shower immediately after and then went to sleep as the baby was left lying in the cold.

Sabita Dookram, 23, was charged on Tuesday with attempted murder and a slew of assault charges after her newborn was found naked on the ground outside a Queens home at the weekend.

She is now facing up to 25 years in prison.

Dookram told police she panicked after giving birth and admitted to throwing the baby boy out of the first floor window of the home on 126th Street in Richmond Hill, according to a criminal complaint.

‘I gave birth yesterday afternoon. I cut the cord with a scissor from the bathroom. I panicked and threw it out of the bathroom window,’ Dookram allegedly told police.

‘I did not check on the baby, I put my clothes in the laundry hamper in the bathroom, I showered and went to sleep.’

It is not clear how long the baby was lying on the ground before being discovered.

Police say the baby was found by a neighbor who heard whimpering noises at about 10am on Sunday morning.

The neighbor found the newborn lying naked on the ground next to the building’s garbage.

Officers who responded to the scene say they spotted blood on the ground, on the side wall leading up to Dookram’s first floor bathroom window and on the window sill.

Both Dookram and the newborn were taken to a local Queens hospital for treatment.

The baby was immediately placed on a ventilator before being transported to the nearby Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Doctors say the newborn suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident.

He suffered bleeding and swelling on his brain and scalp and an abdominal injury with internal bleeding.

It was not immediately clear if the newborn was expected to survive.

‘This is a heartbreaking situation,’ Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

‘A newborn baby has suffered greatly because of the alleged actions of his mother, who now faces serious charges and a lengthy prison sentence.’

Some neighbors have said they didn’t know Dookram was pregnant.

They also said it didn’t seem like she had a boyfriend or husband.

Dookram was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Toko Serita on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, reckless assault of a child, two counts of assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Her bail was set at $50,000.

Dookram has been ordered to face court again on November 5.

Police say the baby was found by a neighbor who heard whimpering noises at about 10am on Sunday morning. The neighbor found the newborn lying naked on the ground next to the building’s garbage