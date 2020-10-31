radisson-individuals-comes-on-stream

Federico J. González



Radisson Hotel Group has announced the launch of a new brand, Radisson Individuals, a conversion brand that offers independent hotels and local, regional chains the opportunity to be part of the global Radisson Hotel Group platform. Enables them to benefit from the Group’s international awareness and experience, with the freedom to maintain their own uniqueness and identity.

Radisson Individuals hotels are selected for their own characteristics and personalities, offering guests an opportunity to discover new locations around the world, while always delivering Radisson Hotel Group’s high standards of quality and “Yes I Can!” service hospitality, combined with the local flavors and personality of the member hotels.

Speaking on the new development, Federico J. González, CEO, Radisson Hotel Group said: “The launch of Radisson Individuals marks another milestone in our ambitious five-year transformation plan to be recognized as one of the top three hotel brands in the world and the brand of choice for owners, guests, and talent. We created Radisson Individuals in response to the evolving demands of the modern market for both hotel owners and guests. Joining Radisson Individuals is an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who wish to remain independent or may be considering transitioning to one of our successful core brands, as well as a strong proposition for local, regional hotel brands seeking to explore additional distribution channels and/or co-branding options.”

The latest offering represents an exceptional opportunity for hotels to enhance their visibility, nurture customer confidence, and access a wider audience through multiple distribution channels and a global sales structure. These hotels will benefit from the contracting power and economies of scale that come from a brand that is trusted by millions of guests across the globe as well integrated IT and revenue platforms, and comprehensive operational systems to deliver high GOP margins.

However, hotels wishing to join Radisson Individuals will undertake a compliance assessment focusing on four key parameters, SGS health and safety compliance, Online Index evaluated through their GRI, compliance with Fire & Life Safety and ability to connect to the Group’s main operating systems. Hotel members of Radisson Individuals will receive training on the Group’s “Yes I Can!” Service philosophy and will have above 80 per cent GRI score, which will ensure high guest service quality standards and Every Moment Matters.

Already, a number of hotels have joined Radisson Individuals in the UK and Asia with additional properties in advanced discussions in Italy, Germany, Russia and beyond.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson Individuals offer owners the necessary flexibility to shape their future and ensure their success by joining Radisson Hotel Group. It is a unique approach where each affiliated hotel measures success and standards based on the online scoring from guests. In simple terms, it is a brand for hotels with a proven record of happy guests.”

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development for Africa & Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Following the negative impact of COVID-19 across our industry, we anticipate that many individual hotel owners would seek the recognition and the efficiencies that Radisson Hotel Group can offer without losing their autonomy and historical legacy. We aim to support local entrepreneurs across Africa and beyond whom have worked tirelessly to establish their hotels and now need the access to our distribution channels but also our wider network and procurement platform to sustain their businesses. We believe Radisson Individuals is not only the answer to a positive value proposition within the current climate but also provides further solidarity across our sector. Our simple approach coupled with the pragmatism of that affiliation model should open a range of opportunities across the continent and we welcome all our future partners that see the benefits of joining our group be it individual hotels or local and regional hotel chains.”

In addition, Radisson Hotel Group has signed 10 new hotels across EMEA in Q3 2020 in the UK, Italy, Ukraine, Germany, Egypt, and Nigeria. The new signings build on the 15 hotel signings which were announced in Q2 2020 and re-affirm the Group’s commitment to its owners, employees, guests and partners, and its ambitious five-year development plan. Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its new brand architecture and further strengthen its presence across EMEA.

New signings include Henrietta House, a member of Radisson Individuals, Bath, UK (Opening 2020); River House Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, Inverness, UK (Opening 2021); Radisson Blu Hotel, Sheffield, UK (Opening 2023); Radisson Residences, Baden Württemberg, Germany (Opening 2023); Radisson Hotel, Florence, Italy (Opening 2021); Radisson Collection Hotel, Venice, Italy (Opening 2021); Radisson Hotel, Odessa, Ukraine (Opening 2021); Radisson Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria (Opening 2022); Radisson Blu Residences, Mekka in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Opening 2022), and Radisson Blu Resort, Port Ghalib, Egypt (Opening 2023).