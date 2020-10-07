Rape and Murder: Lagos CP visits victim’s family, pledges to arrest culprits

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday visited the family of an 11-year-old girl who was gang-raped to death in Ejigbo area of the state.

Favour Okechukwu was raped to death on September 30 by a gang of four men while running errands for her mother.

On a visit to the family, Mr Odumosu condoled with the members and assured them that justice will be served to the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

PREMIUM Times earlier reported how the young girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men and she died in the process.

The culprits are at large but the owner of the room where the alleged crime was committed and the nurse that attempted to save the girl’s life are in police custody.

Mr Odumosu said the police will do the needful to apprehend every culprit in the barbaric act and get justice for Favour.

While promising the family the police’s constant support, he directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Yetunde Longe, who accompanied him, to deploy additional detectives from her office after the fleeing culprits and prosecute them as soon as possible.

He further assured residents of the community of improved policing in the neighborhood and engagements that will guarantee security.

Related