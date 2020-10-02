World News

Rapid Coronavirus Spit Tests Aren’t Coming Soon

By
0
Post Views: Visits 33

You won’t be buying a rapid spit test anytime soon. But nose-swab versions might be on the way.

Laughter May Be Effective Medicine for These Trying Times

Previous article

Covid-19 Live Updates: Trump Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News