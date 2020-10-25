World News

Rapper Offset livestreams himself being arrested in Beverly Hills  

BREAKING NEWS: Rapper Offset livestreams himself being arrested for 'waving guns at people' while driving through a Trump rally in Beverly Hills

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Rapper Offset has been arrested for ‘waving guns at people’ while driving through a Trump rally in Los Angeles. 

The 28-year-old recorded himself being pulled over by police in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon.  

In a video shared to his Instagram Live, the rapper refused to step out of his vehicle while being questioned by cops.  

One of the officers states that Offset was ‘waving guns at people’. The rapper replies that Trump supporters had hit his car with a flag.  

The Los Angeles Police Department has not responded to a request for comment. 

Rapper Offset has been arrested for ‘waving guns at people’ while driving through a Trump rally in Los Angeles

Video later posted by an onlooker showed the musician in handcuffs as a crowd of Trump supporters stood looking on 

