rapper-offset-livestreams-himself-being-detained-by-cops-in-beverly-hills  

Rapper Offset has been detained by police while driving through a Trump rally in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old recorded himself being pulled over by officers in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon.

In a video shared to his Instagram Live, the rapper refused to step out of his car while being questioned by cops – one of whom had a weapon drawn.

That officer told Offset there had been a report that he was ‘waving guns at people’ as he drove through the area. He replied that Trump supporters had hit his car with a flag.

The rapper’s wife, Cardi B, was also spotted on the scene in videos captured by bystanders.

In a statement, the Beverly Hills Police Department told DailyMail.com that it was actually Cardi B’s cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, who has been arrested over that alleged offense.

‘Shortly after 5PM, Beverly Hills Police received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him. The passerby provided a license plate to the vehicle, and the vehicle was stopped by patrol units a short distance away. After the on scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle [Almanzar] was arrested.’

Almanzar has now been charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. He is being held on a $35,000 bond.

It is unclear whether Almanzar was travelling in the same vehicle as Offset.

During Offset’s livestreamed video he could be heard telling officers: ‘I’m a f**king celebrity, do you know who I am? I’m Offset from [hip-hop trio] Migos’.

He continued: ‘You told me to put my hands up, I’m not doing that. There’s 25,000 people [watching] on my livestream. You’re gonna get sued publicly.’

Another of the cops subsequently attempted to reach into Offset’s car and open the door from the inside.

‘You can’t do that! It’s not legal!’ the star snapped.

I’m gonna sue the s**t outta you. Ya’ll know who I am?’ he asked the officers.

The stream ended after the officer opened the door and Offset stepped out.

Separate video showed him being placed into handcuffs as a crowd of Trump supporters looked on.

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus in Lawrencville, Georgia, has a lengthy rap sheet.

In 2013, he was briefly held in custody for violating probation that he had received due to prior convictions for burglary and theft.

In 2015, he was arrested for marijuana possession and firearm possession. He was denied bond due to his earlier criminal convictions.

While being held in a Georgia correctional facility, Offset was charged with battery and inciting a riot after attacking another inmate. He spent the next eight months behind bars.

In 2016, Offset was charged for driving with a suspended license. He was arrested again for weapons and drug possession in 2018.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2017 – recently reconciled following a short split.

Cardi also took to Instagram on Saturday evening, sharing video which showed her sitting in the backseat of a Rolls Royce as it drove through Beverly Hills.

The vehicle then passed the Trump rally as she stated: ‘I don’t like this!’

It’s currently unclear whether the pair were traveling in separate vehicles st the time of Offset’s arrest.

Together they share two-year-old daughter, Kulture.