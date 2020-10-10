Rapper Scarface asks for ‘volunteers’ willing to donate a kidney due to COVID-19 battle 

Scarface suffered irreparable damage to his kidneys after contracting the novel coronavirus in March.

And on Wednesday, the 49-year-old rapper, born Brad Terrence Jordan, took to Twitter to ask for ‘volunteers’ willing to donate one of their healthy kidneys to him.

‘I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,’ wrote Scarface, who later learned that ‘blood type don’t [technically] matter’ in regards to a potential donor.

After making his public plea, Jordan was flooded with a slew of tweets published by potential donors, many of which happened to be fans of his music.

‘It would be returning the favor. Your music speaks to me more than any artist ever. Learned how to manage depression openly cause of you,’ wrote one devout fan.

Two days later, Scarface returned to Twitter to update his 241,000 followers on his desperate search for a kidney.

‘I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love!’ he began excitedly.

He explained that the process would take ‘2-3 months to see if [he is] a good candidate’ for the transplant.

‘In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all…’ concluded Scarface, still insinuating that he is eager for the public’s help finding a donor.

In a follow-up tweet, Scarface attempted to explain the process of the ‘paired exchange program,’ which occurs when a recipient’s donor does not have the same or a compatible blood type to theirs.

‘Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough,’ he wrote.

Despite the donor not being able to directly donate their kidney to Scarface, the paired exchange program would allow Scarface ‘to get a kidney from another donor who is not a match for their intended recipient,’ according to the National Kidney Foundation.

In order to make that happen, there must be ‘two living donors and two recipients’ and ‘If the recipient from one pair is compatible with the donor from the other pair, and vice versa– the transplant center may arrange for a “swap”–for two simultaneous transplants to take place.’

Since contracting COVID-19 in March, Scarface has spoke publicly about his battle, as well as the initial symptoms he felt.

In an interview with fellow Geto Boys alum Willie D for Complex magazine in April, Scarface revealed he bravely fought ‘COVID double bilateral pneumonia, both lungs and kidney failure, in [his] house.’

At the time, Scarface noted that he was having to do ‘dialysis four days a week, three hours a day’ because he kidneys were continuing to not work properly.

‘I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital… I have to change my entire diet, I have to do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body,’ he explained.

He also said that the virus made it feel as if ‘an elephant [were] sitting on [his] chest’ and that the ‘three week’s since being diagnosed in March had been ‘an ordeal.’

‘It’s the craziest I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I felt like I was gonna die.’

Despite the frequent dialysis treatments, Scarface revealed in an interview with Fox5 DC in June that his kidneys had not yet recovered.

‘COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,’ said the rapper.

‘I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back. I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive,’ concluded Jordan.

Although Scarface was able to overcome the potentially deadly virus, COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 210,000 people in the U.S., according to People.