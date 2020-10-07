World News

Ratings fall for all party leaders as social solidarity frays

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

Sinn Féin record their highest rating ever in an Irish Times poll

Government party leader troika: Minister for Transport , Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan; Taoiseach Micheál Martin; and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Government party leader troika: Minister for Transport , Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan; Taoiseach Micheál Martin; and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

In today’s Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, Fine Gael comes out on top with 35 per cent support (down two points), followed by Sinn Féin on 29 per cent (up four points) and Fianna Fáil on 17 per cent (up three points).

Support for the Green Party has declined sharply to 4 per cent (down eight points), while Labour’s vote has doubled, to 4 per cent.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Tension as gunmen invade Abuja village, Pegi

Previous article

Tony Holohan warns that all Covid-19 indicators getting worse

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News