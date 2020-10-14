RCCG backs #ENDSARS protests, seeks police reforms

By Adeola Ogunlade

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has backed the ongoing #ENDSARS protests across major cities of the nation.

Its Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor, Johnson Odesola, in a statement hailed youths for protesting against the alleged brutality and extortion of police operatives.

While noting the constitutional responsibility of Police to maintain law and order, the Church urged operatives to constantly align their strategies with the needs of the people.

It lamented many innocent lives had been wasted through unnecessary brutality and wrong application of force.

The Church called on the government to not only restructure the Police but also re-orientate the officers towards modern ways of policing.

“The Church welcomes the disbandment of the SARS, and notes the establishment of a new outfit called the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) but warned that it should not become a case of old wine in a new bottle.

“The Church reiterated its call on Government to take urgent steps to tackle the rising rate of unemployment, decay in the nation’s educational system and the general harsh economic situation in the country,” RCCG stated.

It however appealed to protesters to comport themselves orderly, eschew violence and destruction while expressing their grievances.